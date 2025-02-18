Path to win 💯 | Sports Daily Newsletter

The first day of full squad practice is an easy day to feel ambitious about the upcoming season.

The Phillies are back in Clearwater, Fla., and on Monday, Jordan Romano struck out the first two batters he faced in live batting practice. Jesús Luzardo threw a bullpen session alongside Zack Wheeler, looking like he did a couple of seasons ago, when he and Wheeler were taking turns on the mound in Game 1 of the 2023 wild-card series. Back when he was regarded as something much closer to a No. 1 starter than a No. 5.

“If we keep ‘em healthy,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “That’s the key. With everybody.”

But let’s take health out of the equation. It isn’t the reason the world is doubting the Phillies. Rather, they are looking at a National League that has seen contenders like the Dodgers, Mets, and Diamondbacks get significantly better.

The concern is valid. But it shouldn’t overshadow the potential that still exists on this Phillies roster. The path to 100 wins isn’t nearly as fraught as the offseason report cards might suggest. Better starting pitching, further development from some of the younger hitters, better luck. That’s the formula, writes columnist David Murphy.

Last season was a down year for Bryson Stott offensively. He went from a .280 batting average in 2023 to .245. While he doesn’t want to make excuses, Stott did experience a nerve issue in his right elbow that lingered through much of the 2024 season. It forced him “into some bad habits” with his swing. Now, the 27-year-old is healthy and hopes to get back to his form from two seasons ago.

Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long also has some ideas to help Trea Turner revert to the hitter he was earlier in his career. Long coached Turner for 3½ seasons in Washington. They won a World Series together in 2019. He witnessed the best 60-game stretch of Turner’s career in 2020 and the first half of 2021. Nobody is better suited to have the tough conversations with Turner.

Nick Sirianni has spent the last week basking in the glow of the Lombardi Trophy, and while winning the Super Bowl is about as good as it gets for a football coach, Sirianni added another honor on Monday night. He was officially inducted into the Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame during the 43rd annual banquet that honored sports greats from Sirianni’s home county of Chautauqua, N.Y.

Less than 48 hours after the United States beat Canada in one of the most captivating and talked about hockey games of the past decade, Canada ensured they’ll have a rematch with the United States in the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off title game on Thursday night at TD Garden, after they handed Finland a 5-3 loss Monday.

Bold lead-in: The Neumann Goretti and Archbishop Carroll girls basketball teams each won their Philadelphia Catholic League semifinal matchups and will meet at the Palestra on Sunday. Breaking records: Virginia’s Gary Martin, an Archbishop Wood grad, ran the second-fastest indoor mile in collegiate history. ICYMI: The Eagles released an “Unscripted” video, showing players speaking in front of the team before they won the Super Bowl.

What you’re saying about Phillies’ leadoff spot

We asked: Should Kyle Schwarber stay in the leadoff spot for the Phillies this season? Among your responses:

Besides that guy from the Dodgers who can hit and pitch blindfolded, who had better stats than the Schwarbs at lead off? #1 in walks. It’s the 2,3,4 & 5 slots that concern me. Starting off any game with a home run is a plus. If our pitching is as good as the writers say it is, we have a shot to beat out the Mets. Can’t see anyone better than the Dodgers and the Yankees again the World Series. — Ron R.

Really tough question. The team has done very well with Schwarber leading off, but of course he is far from the ideal lead off hitter. The ideal is Richie Ashburn who could hit from .300 to the .350′s and had a higher OBP than any current Phillie and who could run well and steal bases. Bryce had the Phillies highest OBP, but he is not going to lead off. Turner is the Phillies ideal lead off, but had a very disappointing season last year. Stott has the speed and led the team in stolen bases, but has a low OBP. Schwarber led in runs scored at 110 with Turner 2nd at 88. If it ain’t broken don’t fix it.. Stick with Schwarber for now until Turner or Stott show they are playing well enough to take over lead-off. It would be nice to see Kyle up with runners on though. — Everett S.

Phillies have no shot. Will be lucky to finish 3rd in the NL East. Too much inconsistency. —Bill M.

The Kyle Schwarber lead-off era should end. Despite favorable walk and power numbers, speed and high average are key ingredients missing from his game. He is a great 4 or 5 hole hitter, protecting teammates like Bryce, Nick and J. T. Let’s see what Trea or Bryson can do in the lead-off during Spring Training. — Bob C.

I have never liked Kyle as the leadoff batter. At times if he did not hit a homer, he did not reach base. He is also a slower baserunner than other leadoff batters. Let’s have his home run skills in the middle of the lineup. Our manager is so slow to change anything even when it is needed. I find his style of managing irritating and wishy washey! So, he probably will not change the lineup. Bummer! — Vince O.

Yes. He’s done a great job leading off. He has a way of getting on base with a lot of walks. And of course the Schwarbombs. Why mess with success? — Jack H.

Schwarber should bat 3rd, 4th, or 5th. Trainer should bat leadoff and Harper should bat 2nd. Boehm might not be bad in the 3 spot. — Tom G.

I would like to see Bryce in the leadoff spot to start the season. Maximize Bryce’s at bats, like the Dodgers are doing with Shohei. — Larry R.

Keep Schwarber out of the lead-off slot in the batting order. I can think of no reason to waste that important slot with a lifetime .230 hitter who will strike out over 200 times, even if he did raise his average to .248 last year. In doing so, he also hit ten less HRs than he did in the prior two years, when he batted .218 and a woeful .197. I can not fathom a sound analytics argument that would support the hypotheses that a few extra at bats a year will produce more HRs. Yes, he started off some games with a HR, but they are never more than one-run homers. And the Phillies have many in the lineup with HR and RBI power if someone can be on base in front of them. In the lead-off spot, Schwarber will likely bat with fewer runners on base than anybody else. Most times, he will come to bat after the bottom of the lineup, where those guys are less good at getting on base. the lead-off spot should not be Harper either, for similar reasons. Better choices are Trea Turner or even Stott if he can rebound from his 2024 off year at the plate. Line up the remaining RBI hitters after him. Kyle should be able to hit “schwarbombs” and around 40 HRs from a lower place in the batting order. More people might then be on base. More RBIs will be produced, so it is a “win-win-win”. Sometimes I think the modern game of baseball is complicated beyond recognition with analytics over-analysis. See ball, hit ball, run. — John W.

We compiled today's newsletter using reporting from David Murphy, Jeff Neiburg, Scott Lauber, Lochlahn March, Ariel Simpson, Gustav Elvin, Brooke Ackerman, Mia Messina, and Isabella DiAmore.

