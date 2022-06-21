It’s the same players for the Phillies and mostly the same staff, but there’s a new attitude and the win/loss record looks drastically different.

So, as Mars Blackmon once famously said in a Nike commercial regarding the success of Michael Jordan, “Is it the shoes?”

Air Jordan calmly answered, “No.”

The Inquirer’s own Scott Lauber is up to the plate to take on a local version of this in the Phillies’ situation. Hear him out as he explains how their success is not quite as simple as a manager switch.

A look into the Sixers’ crystal ball

As The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell noted, the 76ers are set to partake in an NBA draft that will set the stage for a fascinating offseason. What the Sixers do with the No. 23 pick could signal what the rest of their summer will look like, as they could make a trade that would alter their roster going forward. That domino could impact the futures of players like Danny Green, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, and more.

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time the Sixers made a draft-day deal that had huge future implications. Four years ago on this day, they selected Mikal Bridges with the 10th overall pick. It appeared like the perfect move. He starred at Villanova, and his mother, Tyneeha Rivers, even served as vice president of human resources for Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment.

But the Sixers traded Bridges and shocked the entire city. The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey digs back into that night, the selection, and the fallout that followed.

Grading the Jaquiski Tartt signing

The Eagles are signing safety Jaquiski Tartt to a one-year contract, and to add a veteran who could provide depth or compete for a starting job seems to be a good move. With Marcus Epps already accustomed to the Eagles defense and figuring to step forward for more, Tartt gives the team someone with starting experience who also can be plugged in should injuries occur. Another problem solved? That means thumbs up for this move.

Pioneering goalkeeper tells her story

It was 1999, and the Women’s World Cup captured the attention of the host country, the United States, like never before for women’s team sports.

The United States won in a tight final match versus China, and it’s no exaggeration to say a large part of that victory was because of Brianna Scurry, the goalkeeper and only Black player in the starting 11.

Jonathan Tannenwald caught up with the legendary player, whose autobiography comes out today.

Also, just for our subscribers, Scurry gives her assessment of the current USWNT squad, and explains why she’s critical of their coach.

Camden’s finest: Aaron Bradshaw is one of many players who have come out of Camden High with options and offers in the college basketball scene. Where he will go still remains to be seen.

Neuman’s best: Khaafiq Myers is a guard who is willing to get in the mix, so various college programs are in the mix to bring him in.

Who has the most international caps for the U.S. women’s national team?

A) Carli Lloyd

B) Brianna Scurry

C) Kristine Lilly

D) Alex Morgan

