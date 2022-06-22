Cathy Rush had the “’60s woman” mentality. She planned to get a college degree, get a husband, work for a couple years, and then permanently leave the workforce to raise a family.

We all know it didn’t turn out that way.

Rush’s Immaculata teams famously won three national titles at the dawn of the Title IX era, but she retired from coaching before age 30 to raise her sons and nurture her basketball camp business.

It’s hard to pinpoint the legacy of many of the greatest figures in sports. Not so with Rush. Her legacy is still growing, whether it’s in the “Mighty Macs” who went on to great coaching careers themselves or all the girls and women who benefitted from her tutelage or the landmark Title IX legislation or her own granddaughter, Julianna Rush. Mike Sielski shares Rush’s story as the latest installment of The Inquirer’s Icons series.

Phillies to give John Irvin Kennedy his moment

John Irvin Kennedy wanted to be the Phillies’ Jackie Robinson when he won the starting shortstop job coming out of spring training in 1957. But shortly before opening day, the Phillies traded for Chico Fernandez, and Kennedy ultimately got just two at-bats in five games before he was sent down to the minors, never to make it back to the big leagues. Sixty-five years later, the Phillies will honor him, recognition his family had given up hope they’d ever see.

An infected blister kept Bryce Harper out of the lineup Tuesday night against the Rangers. Without him, the Phillies were shut out, 7-0, by the Rangers.

Next: The Phillies close out their two-game series in Arlington at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday. Zack Wheeler (6-3, 2.69) will be opposed by Rangers right-hander Jon Gray (2-3, 4.27).

Soaking it all in

Jaden Hardy has been closely connected to the 76ers in the weeks leading up to the 2022 NBA draft. Once considered a surefire lottery pick, Hardy is now slotted later in the first round, which places him in striking distance for the Sixers, who have the No. 23 pick.

Hardy recently worked out for the Sixers in Camden, serving as the headliner of a group that played in front of Joel Embiid, Daryl Morey, and Doc Rivers. He showcased his shooting ability and put on a show from deep, sources told The Inquirer. For his part, Hardy told our Keith Pompey that he believes he would be a great fit in Philly.

The strong core, headlined by Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey, intrigued the young guard, who is excited to learn from Harden and Maxey in the backcourt.

Draft drama continues to swirl as sources say the Sixers are pursuing P.J. Tucker, with Matisse Thybulle and the No. 23 pick — among others — being shopped.

Next: The 2022 NBA draft will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Torts’ temper

The Flyers have a new head coach, and unless you you’ve been living under a rock, you know he has quite a temper.

In Part 1 of a two-part series on John Tortorella, Giana Han looks back at Torts’ most explosive moments with players, opposing coaches, the media, and even fans — including $162,000 worth of career fines.

A showcase of speed and skill

Carli Lloyd has left her impressive playing career behind, and while Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan currently are on the roster for the United States women’s national team, there’s no doubt fans likely are watching their final appearances in international games.

But the prospects for the USA team remain strong, even with the recent ACL injury to star Catarina Macario. One reason is the development of Sophia Smith. She has become a sparkplug for the squad, fast, creative, and dynamic on the field.

Jonathan Tannenwald examines how Smith has evolved into a top choice for USWNT manager Vlatko Andonovski.

Trivia Tuesday answer

We asked: Who has the most international caps for the U.S. women’s national team?

Answer: C: Kristine Lilly. Lilly’s 354 caps are the most of any men’s or women’s soccer player ever.

What you’re saying about the Phillies’ fortune under Rob Thomson

Of course the new Phillies are the result of the managerial change. My grandmother used to say, “The proofs in the pudding.” — Everett Sanborn, a Phillies fan since 1948

