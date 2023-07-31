Dean of it | Sports Daily Newsletter

People who go about their business in a professional, no-fuss fashion, completing all needed tasks, are often described as being “on it.”

It’s far different than being “on one,” and other people know they can trust whatever problem arises to these individuals who simply take care of it.

Nakobe Dean may be young to take on the role of commanding the defense, but he has buckled down to the task and already earned praise from head coach Nick Sirianni, as well as new defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

It’s no small thing to be the main communicator for the defense, and it’s a big jump for a player who was a rookie last season. Josh Tolentino has more information about the new transition for Dean.

Remember this guy? Quez Watkins might have seen his role decreased last season and also had a crucial drop in the Super Bowl. But in the early part of training camp, Watkins has been a standout.

Newly acquired running back D’Andre Swift has shown his versatility with his pass-catching ability. Could he become a reliable option to help the Eagles offense?

The biggest thing to fear at the trade deadline: a false sense of security with the Phillies pitching staff. The second biggest thing to fear: their only option might be hope. Both of these things were true even before this weekend, when the Phillies allowed 12 runs in two days to a Pirates lineup that had been among the worst in the sport. The bottom-line numbers have looked pretty good for the last couple of months. But this is one of those situations where the whole exceeds the sum of the parts. Reality is, the Phillies have two fewer top-line arms than they did at this time last year. David Murphy writes that could easily become three, depending on where Craig Kimbrel goes from here.

The Phillies took a 6-4 punch to the gut in 10 innings on Josh Palacios’ two-run homer and dropped two of three games to the Pirates.

A day after being dropped down to seventh in the lineup, Turner hit fifth on Sunday. His struggles continued as did his frustration with what is shaping up to be the worst season of his career.

Next: The Phillies open a four-game series in Miami at 6:40 p.m. Monday (NBCSP). Taijuan Walker (11-4, 4.06) is scheduled to start against Marlins right-hander Edward Cabrera (5-6, 4.74).

It’s simple. Megan Rapinoe understands how tournament soccer works. She’s lifted the World Cup trophy numerous times, after all, and that doesn’t happen without skill and tenacity. Athletic dominance is not timeless, however. Rapinoe may have lost a step to the ravages of age, but she’s more soccer-savvy than ever. She knows the U.S. women’s team can do and must do better if the squad is to have the most likely path to the final.

Although she’s a newer addition to the team, midfielder Andi Sullivan also understands the team’s improvement is imperative.

On this date

In 1994, Steve Carlton, who, among his many exploits, won 27 games in the 1972 season for the Phillies, was elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jonathan Tannenwald, Olivia Reiner, Giana Han, Matt Breen, Isabella DiAmore, Scott Lauber, Josh Tolentino, David Murphy, and Jeff McLane.