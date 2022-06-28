How much time will Bryce Harper miss? That’s the big question for Phillies fans after the reigning National League MVP suffered a broken left thumb on Saturday night.

Harper is likely to need surgery on his thumb, several sources told Scott Lauber on Monday. That would put his recovery time beyond the best-case scenario of four to six weeks, but the Phillies’ most vital player is not giving up hope on the season.

Harper is said to be hopeful of playing again this year, maybe even before the end of August. If that’s the case, the Phillies would need to hang in there without Harper for a minimum of eight weeks.

If they can get him back with a month left in the season, it certainly would help their playoff chances.

A Guardian in the Phillies’ outfield

In need of outfield depth after Harper’s injury, the Phillies claimed Óscar Mercado off waivers Monday, a few days after the Cleveland Guardians designated him for assignment.

Mercado, 27, is batting .202 with four homers this season, but he’s regarded as an above-average defensive center fielder.

Next: The Phillies open a three-game home series with the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. (NBCSP). Zack Wheeler (6-4, 2.77 ERA) will face Atlanta right-hander Charlie Morton (4-3, 4.84).

Sixers story lines as free agency begins

The NBA’s free-agency period opens at 6 p.m. Thursday, when the Sixers will again be tasked with shaping a championship contender around Joel Embiid, rising star Tyrese Maxey, and (presumably) perennial All-Star James Harden.

The Sixers might shake up their roster with another trade or try to fill out their depth with limited financial means because of their salary-cap situation. Gina Mizell offers the top story lines to watch as free agency begins.

She’s all that, and so is she

As the United States women’s national team continues its roster transformation in a new era, different players are coming to the forefront.

Naomi Girma is one.

Sophia Huerta is another.

In the final friendly game before Concacaf qualifying, they will push to lock down starting roster spots on the squad.

Next: The U.S. plays an international friendly against Colombia in Sandy, Utah, on Tuesday at 10 p.m.

Heart of a Lyon

Alex Lyon spent five seasons with the Flyers organization from 2016-21, but after he was let go last summer, uncertainty crept in.

The 29-year-old wound up latching on with Chicago Wolves (the Carolina Hurricanes’ AHL affiliate) and what a move that turned out to be for both parties. On Saturday, Lyon posted a 28-save shutout as Chicago won the Calder Cup title.

The Colorado Avalanche skated off with the Stanley Cup on Sunday night. What can the Flyers learn from Colorado’s rise? Mike Sielski has a few ideas.

Worth a look

Sports betting: The odds on Bruce Harper’s repeating as MVP went through the roof after his injury. “Harper went from +850 to +5000 to win NL MVP,” said John Ewing, data analyst for BetMGM.

Long live the USFL: The Philadelphia Stars and the Birmingham Stallions will meet Sunday night in the championship game. And the USFL will return for another season.

