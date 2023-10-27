Locked in | Sports Daily Newsletter

Nick Nurse swears that the James Harden saga isn’t affecting the team.

But despite a Beard-shaped void Thursday night, the Sixers fought back from a 19-point deficit and made runs against a star-studded Milwaukee Bucks squad. In the end, it wasn’t enough in a 118-117 loss, but the result left Nurse with plenty to be proud about.

Tyrese Maxey led the way with 31 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. had a strong Sixers debut, but Joel Embiid struggled to his 24 as the Bucks got their first taste of Dame Time. Lillard, acquired in a September blockbuster, made big shots down the stretch and led all scorers with 39 points.

One down, 81 to go. And there will be no shortage of interesting storylines for these Sixers.

— Maria McIlwain, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

While most of the buzz Thursday night surrounded the star-studded matchup and Harden’s absence, the coaching matchup was plenty interesting, too. It was more than just Adrian Griffin’s head coaching debut. He was facing his former boss in Nurse, the former Raptors coach who now leads the Sixers.

The two remain friends and had nothing but nice things to say about each other pregame.

Speaking of Nurse’s Raptors tenure, here are some insights into how his time north of the border will inform his coaching here in Philadelphia.

Next: The Sixers hit the road to face Nurse’s former team, the Toronto Raptors (6:30 p.m., NBCSP).

Ball security is a point of pride for Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. The numbers have reflected that over the past few seasons.

So what’s the deal with all the turnovers this season? Whether it’s bad luck, miscommunication, or something else, the Birds’ turnover margin is minus-2 through seven games, while Jalen Hurts is one away from tying his career high in interceptions. EJ Smith takes a look inside the numbers.

An injury also has led to some offensive line slippage with Sua Opeta as the spot starter.

But against a struggling Commanders team, our writers are predicting another win.

Next: The Eagles hit the road to face the Washington Commanders on Sunday (1 p.m., Fox29). We also have a look at the remaining 10 regular-season games.

Gameday Central

The Eagles visit the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest storylines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from FedEx Field.

When all was said and done this week, Taijuan Walker found himself in a lonely club. He was the only player to appear on all three postseason rosters but not see game action. And, if his social media activity was any indication, he wasn’t thrilled about that fact.

But that doesn’t worry manager Rob Thomson.

“People get emotional,” he said. “He’s a competitive guy. I love Taijuan. I really do. This guy gave us 15 wins. Every time he goes out to the mound, he competes until we take him out, and then he never wants to come out. And I want a guy like that.”

Speaking of the rotation, stalwart starter Aaron Nola is a pending free agent, but he’s the Phillies’ “priority” this offseason, according to president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.

If you’re not new around here, the new MLS Cup playoff format must seem strange. If you are new around here, it’s probably still strange.

Strange and silly. There is no competitive reason to have three-game first-round series followed by single-game rounds in the push for the MLS Cup. Inquirer soccer expert Jonathan Tannenwald breaks down the many ways the new format doesn’t work, from tie-game procedures to the quick turnaround for the teams that go the furthest, which last season included the Union.

Next: The Union kick off their playoff push Saturday vs. New England (5 p.m., Apple TV+, free).

It felt like it was just a matter of time before Bobby Brink would notch his first NHL goal.

Turns out the gap between Goal No. 1 and Goal No. 2 was a lot smaller. Brink scored his first two NHL goals in the Flyers’ 6-2 rout of the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night, helping them improve to 4-2-1 this season.

Before the game, the Flyers shuffled their defenseman corps with a flurry of roster moves. Which prospect got sent to Lehigh Valley?

Next: The Flyers remain at home for a Saturday matinee against the Anaheim Ducks (1 p.m., NBCSP).

Worth a look

Bold lead-in: How football helped this Martin Luther King High School senior overcome an epilepsy diagnosis and his cousin’s death.

For the first time in over a decade, the Eagles wore their kelly green uniforms, last seen in the hectic 2010 season. That year, the anticipated Kevin Kolb era was derailed due to his concussion and injuries to other key players — that’s until Michael Vick emerged as a surprising savior, sparking a quarterback debate. In Episode 3 of unCovering the Birds, Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane explores this chaotic Kelly Green era and the unexpected season that followed. Listen here.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Keith Pompey, EJ Smith, Jeff McLane, Josh Tolentino, Olivia Reiner, Ed Barkowitz, Gina Mizell, Alex Coffey, Scott Lauber, Jeff Neiburg, Jonathan Tannenwald, and Aaron Carter.

What a wild week. Have a great weekend! Jim will be back Monday morning with everything Eagles. — Maria