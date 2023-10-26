One subplot of Sixers-Bucks: Nick Nurse faces off against former pupil Adrian Griffin

MILWAUKEE — Nick Nurse spent the past five seasons as Toronto Raptors head coach with Adrian Griffin by his side as a lead assistant.

On Thursday night, when the two friends squared off in a much-anticipated season-opener at Fiserv Forum, b both were leaders of new teams.

Nurse was making his coaching debut with the 76ers. And after 15 seasons as an assistant with five teams, Griffin made his head coaching debut with the Milwaukee Bucks.

“He’s been in the league a long time, and I’m happy that he’s got his opportunity here,” Nurse said. “It’s hard to pull for him too much, especially tonight. But I’ll certainly pull for him personally that he can do a good job.”

Nurse had been one of the biggest advocates for Griffin to get a head coaching job.

Ironically, against the Sixers on Aug. 12, 2020, Griffin took over as the Raptors head coach when Nurse wanted him to get hand-on experience as the leader. Toronto won that game, 125-121.

“I’ve always thought whether it was in the G League or here that part of my job is to develop coaches,” Nurse said, “and move them along and get them to reach the goals that they’re trying to reach in their careers. … And I also think you need that experience. So that was a decent opportunity to give him that experience.”

Griffin began his coaching career shortly after his nine-year NBA career concluded in 2008. He had stints with the Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder before joining Nurse and the Raptors in 2018.

Meanwhile, Nurse flourished in the minor leagues and as an assistant before getting his NBA head coaching break.

He also won two NBA Development League championships and two British Basketball League titles before coaching in the NBA.

Nurse spent his first five seasons in Toronto as an assistant. After being named head coach before the 2018-19 season, he’s compiled a 227-163 record. He led the Raptors to the NBA title.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Nurse,” Griffin said. “I wouldn’t be sitting here without him and his support. [Nurse] did a tremendous amount for me working for him for five years. We accomplished some special things in five years together.

“So definitely a lot for him.”

The way Griffin plans to honor Nurse is by being ready for the challenge of being a head coach, because his former boss is the ultimate competitor. He said Nurse is always prepared going into every game.

“He held us to a high standard,” Griffin said, “and I wouldn’t be here without Coach Nurse.”

Tucker excited about In-Season Tournament

P.J. Tucker is embarking on his 13th NBA season. And at 38 years old, he’s the second-oldest player in the league behind LeBron James.

With that, one would get the sense the old-timer would want to stick to tradition. But Tucker is actually flexible when it comes to the inaugural In-Season Tournament.

“I don’t mind it,” he said Thursday. “If it works for the league, it works for me. It’s a part of the business. I think it’s a part of the game growing and then just bringing more. I’m excited about it.”

The two-month tournament will consist of group play, with the Sixers in East Group 1 along with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons. There will be knockout rounds, similar to soccer’s popular World Cup competition.

The tourney will tip off Nov. 3 in team markets and culminate in Las Vegas in early December. The semifinals are scheduled for Dec. 7 and the championship game is set for two days later.

“I think the tournament in Vegas will be pretty cool,” he said. “I think guys will get into it as it gets further along. I think guys will get more into it.”

So how is Tucker approaching the tourney when the ultimate goal is to win the NBA end-of-season championship?

“You wanna win,” he said. “Obviously, you wanna play, you wanna win. I feel like the league is full of a ton of competitive guys. Everybody wants to win.

“If you have a tournament, you’re gonna wanna win it.”

Bucks fan love Tucker

The Original Brew City is a place Tucker will always cherish.

Tucker was a member of the Bucks’ 2021 NBA championship team, and has fond memories of it. And people here still appreciate him.

On Wednesday, Tucker posted a picture on Instagram of a pizza he ate at San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana. Then on Thursday, he posted a picture of three boxes of wine, cheese and candy, etc. The picture had the caption: “Milwaukee fans are just different.”

And Tucker posted a letter that read, “Blessing on another season. Remember you are unstoppable, unbreakable, and undeniable because you are you. - Your biggest fan.”