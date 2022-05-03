The 76ers battled in their 106-92 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series. They couldn’t overcome the absence of Joel Embiid and the cohesive attack of Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, and P.J. Tucker. The extra efforts of James Harden, Tobias Harris, and Paul Reed helped the Sixers hold serve in the first half, but they quickly gave way to the onslaught of Herro and Adebayo, who targeted Reed and DeAndre Jordan down low.

In those moments, it was clear the Sixers needed Embiid, who is out with an orbital fracture and concussion that will cause him to miss at least Games 1 and 2. And, as The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey wrote, they’re going to have a tough time slowing the Heat offense without Embiid present to clog up the paint.

A.J. Brown is looking forward to finally playing with his longtime friend, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The wide receiver, acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Titans last week, talked with reporters in his introductory press conference on Monday.

In 2022, baserunning — and base stealing — is somewhat of a lost art. But the Phillies continue to make it a priority, and that work has been paying off. Going into Monday’s games, they were tied for first in MLB in stolen base percentage (92%). They’ve been caught stealing only once this season, in 301 stolen base opportunities (when there is a player at bat and a runner on first and no one on second or a runner on second and no one on third), and have stolen 12 bases. They are tied for third in MLB in run scoring percentage — the percentage of times a baserunner eventually scores a run — with 34%. But the impact of being smart on the base paths goes beyond the statistics.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi was sure that the Mets were throwing at Kyle Schwarber on Sunday night. On Monday, Major League Baseball agreed with Girardi. MLB suspended Mets manager Buck Showalter for one game and fined him for “intentionally throwing” at Schwarber.

Next: The Phillies begin a two-game series with the Rangers at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday (NBCSP). Ranger Suárez (2-0, 4.42 ERA) will face Texas right-hander Jon Gray (0-1, 7.00).

The Sixers lost to the Miami Heat, but the final score might not be completely indicative of their general preparedness for their second-round series. The Sixers are playing without Joel Embiid, who could potentially return in Game 3, and they beat the Toronto Raptors, a team that plays similarly on defense, in the first round.

When asked what the Sixers could do differently in Miami, coach Doc Rivers said: “It’s not that unique because we just played Toronto.” The experience against the Raptors’ switching defense, length, and versatility should help the Sixers, and so should getting Embiid back on the court.

Next: The Sixers play the Heat at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at FTX Arena in Miami. They trail 1-0 with hopes of stealing a game before returning to Philly for Game 3.

After one of the worst seasons in franchise history, the Flyers will need to make significant changes if they are to expect better in 2022-23.

Which players should stay and which should go? Our Giana Han and Olivia Reiner give their two cents on each key player on the roster. Make the decision on each player for yourself by swiping right (stay) or left (go) on each individual’s card here.

Next: Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher will address the media at 11 a.m. Thursday in Voorhees.

There’s nothing like scoring a goal — especially when it’s been a while. For a striker with all the tools that Mikael Uhre has, to break into the ranks of goal scorers in Major League Soccer was both satisfying and an immense relief.

For the Union, it’s an important step to get all members of their attacking trio — Uhre, Julián Carranza, and Dániel Gazdag — working well both together and individually. The midfield and defense of the squad has long been a strong point, and with the attack looking better and better each game, hopes are high this season.

Hopes are also high for an MLS team to finally win the modern version of the Concacaf Champions League.

Broad Street Run to remember: Rusty Burrell, a Virginia native who completed his eighth Broad Street Run, ran the race dressed like Allen Iverson while dribbling a basketball.

South Jersey figure skater: Isabeau Levito is on top of the world — with room to grow. Levito has artistry beyond her years, strong jumps — and now the title of World Junior champion.

How many postseason games did the 76ers lose during their 1982-83 championship season?

A) 4

B) 5

C) 7

D) 1

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Keith Pompey, Gina Mizell, Josh Tolentino, Scott Lauber, Alex Coffey, Olivia Reiner, Giana Han, Ellen Dunkel, Matt Breen, and Jonathan Tannenwald.