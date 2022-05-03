MIAMI — The 76ers definitely missed Joel Embiid.

And if Monday was any indication, they’re going to have a tough time defeating the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals series without the MVP finalist.

The Sixers battled hard but just couldn’t keep up with the Heat in a 106-92 loss at FTX Arena in Game 1. They can only hope to improve on just about every area when the teams meet for Game 2 on Wednesday here. Embiid is expected to miss at least the first two games of the series with an orbital fracture near his right eye and a concussion.

Coach Doc Rivers said the Sixers would replace Embiid with a center by committee and what they call a James-dominant offense for guard James Harden.

One of the two actually happened.

DeAndre Jordan got the start at center while Paul Reed, Paul Millsap, and Charles Bassey all saw action. The Sixers also went with a small-ball lineup with Tobias Harris at center.

Meanwhile, Harden’s play was no different than when he played alongside Embiid. The point guard was still more of a facilitator than scorer. He did pick some spots to look for his own shot. But the Heat tried to make things tough for him. So Harden took what the defense gave him. As a result, he Harris and Tyrese Maxey had a balanced attack in regards to shot attempts.

Tobias Harris finished with a team-high 27 points on 11-for-18 shooting to go with six rebounds. Harden finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists. He made 5 of 13 shots, including going 2 of 7 on three-pointers. Maxey added 19 points on 6 of 15 shooting.

Tyler Herro paced the Heat with 25 points, sinking 4 of 6 three-pointers. Bam Adebayo had 24 points and 12 rebounds while Jimmy Butler added 15 points and nine boards.

But not having Embiid’s low-post presence, the Sixers would have to rely on the three-point shot. And they just didn’t have it Monday night, shooting just 6-for-34 from behind the stripe. The Sixers were also destroyed on the glass. The Heat outrebounded them, 47-37, including an 15-9 edge on offensive boards.

Without Embiid

Prior to the game, Rivers was asked what the Sixers need to do to get off to a good start without Embiid.

“Nothing really,” he said. “Early on, you just have to come out and play. We can come out and make every shot and that doesn’t mean we’re going to win the game. We can miss every shot and that doesn’t mean we’re going to lose the game. The key for us is to hang in there, keep fighting, keep playing at the pace that we want to play at and good things will happen.”

But Embiid’s presence was definitely missed on this night.

Embiid not only opens things up for teammates offensively, he erases plenty of their defensive mistakes.

Center by committee

Jordan’s start at center in Embiid’s absence came after playing 0.8 seconds in the open-round series against the Toronto Raptors. The 14th-year veteran subbed out Georges Niang in the final 0.8 seconds of overtime in the 104-101 Game 3 victory.

This marked Jordan’s second start since signing with the Sixers on March 3. The 33-year-old averaged 4.6 points and 5.8 rebounds in 16 appearances with the Sixers this season.

On this night, he drew the tough task of having to guard Adebayo.

Jordan scored the Sixers’ first basket on an alley-oop dunk on an assist from Harden. However, that was his only early highlight.

The guy he defended, Adebayo, had six points on 3-for-3 shooting. Jordan also committed two turnovers -- one an offensive foul. With the Heat up 15-6, Rivers called a timeout with 7 minutes, 48 seconds left in the first quarter. At that point, Jordan was replaced by Reed.

Reed, however, committed a foul four seconds into his stint and had two in his first three minutes.

He settled down and had four points on 2-2 shooting to go with three assists and one rebounds before Jordan subbed in for him with 35.6 seconds left. But opting to go small, the Sixers decided to have Harris replace Jordan while Herro was at the foul line.

Millsap was in at center at the start of the second quarter. He had one rebound, one assist and one foul and zero points or shot attempts before being subbed out by Reed with 6:46 left in the half.

Reed continued to play with energy while being a spark off the bench. However, he had to lead with 4:39 after picking up his third foul. That time, the Sixers went with a small lineup of Harris, Danny Green, Georges Niang, Tyrese Maxey and Harden.

Rivers went back to Jordan as starting center in the second half. His putback dunk of a Harden miss gave the Sixers a 55-50 lead 50 seconds into the second half. This time, Jordan was subbed out at the 7:44-mark of the third. But he came back in 1:31 later after Reed picked up his third foul.

Jordan played much better during this stint before Reed came in at the start of the fourth quarter. But Reed had to leave with 9:42 to play after picking up his fifth foul, bringing Jordan into the game.

The Sixers brought Bassey in late in the game after emptying the bench.