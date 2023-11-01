Maxey time | Sports Daily Newsletter

It’s finally over. James Harden is gone, shipped off to the Los Angeles Clippers like he wanted.

And who or what did the Sixers get in return? A few bench pieces — albeit a couple with local ties — and some draft capital.

But the biggest asset is one they had all along, Mike Sielski writes. Tyrese Maxey is free.

He’s already shown his skill on the court and his character off of it. All of that, and he’s not even 23 yet.

And now he’s free to be the star behind reigning MVP Joel Embiid. The guy with the ball in his hands, the “nerve center of the Sixers’ offense,” as Sielski puts it.

College basketball’s opening day is Monday. Join us all day and night for live coverage as we celebrate the start of the season for the Big 5 programs plus the debut of fabulous freshmen from the Philly area.

They learned about the James Harden trade just like we did. Tyrese Maxey was watching Monday night’s Lakers-Magic game. De’Anthony Melton received a notification on his phone. And Nick Nurse was asleep when he received a call. While they learned in ways that caused surprise at the moment, none were shocked by a deal that has been in the works for months. With the saga finally behind them, they’re just ready to move on: “We got players back, and we’re ready to suit up with whoever.”

By trading Harden and landing a couple of first-round picks from the Clippers, the Sixers have set up a bigger move, David Murphy writes.

Next: The Sixers begin the post-Harden era with a home game Thursday against Toronto (7 p.m., NBATV).

Unlike their I-95 rivals, the Eagles didn’t make noise at the trade deadline on Tuesday. Well, maybe they didn’t need to. General manager Howie Roseman made a couple of smaller deals, and, while the Birds reportedly were “poking around” at linebacker, nothing came of it.

EJ Smith assesses the landscape of the league after Tuesday’s deals — and reasons the Eagles may have chosen not to join the fray — while Josh Tolentino takes a look at the Eagles roster heading into the stretch run of the season.

Next: The Eagles’ showdown with the Cowboys is Sunday (4:25 p.m., Fox 29)

The hockey world was rocked this weekend by the tragic death of former NHL player Adam Johnson, who died after being cut by a skate blade during a professional game in England.

Johnson’s death has ignited a movement aimed at helping prevent these types of deaths and injuries in the future through added equipment, with many calling for professional leagues to mandate neck guards. Could this one day be the future of the NHL? Lochlahn March talked with the Flyers about potential equipment modifications and what they are doing to help protect themselves while playing one of the world’s most dangerous sports.

Next: The Flyers host the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday in the first of consecutive games against them (7 p.m., TNT).

Inquirer Phillies reporter Alex Coffey heard from many fans about just how special this season was for them. She wanted to tell their stories, so she put out a call on X (formerly known as Twitter) and asked her many followers to let her know what this Phillies season has meant to them. Several hundred responses followed, and Coffey focused on the tales of these five diehards. These are their stories.

Kai Wagner was at practice Tuesday, one day after it was revealed that he is under investigation for an on-field incident that occurred Saturday during Game 1 of the Union’s best-of-three playoff series with the New England Revolution.

Wagner allegedly directed an anti-Asian slur at Revolution forward Bobby Wood, who hails from Hawaii and is of Japanese and African American descent, in the final minutes of the Union’s 3-1 victory. There was no comment on Wagner or the incident from the Union, who don’t play Game 2 of their series until next Wednesday. Major League Soccer acknowledged the ongoing investigation, which, a source tells The Inquirer, is still in the fact-finding stage. Here’s the latest on Wagner and what we know so far.

Next: The Union will look to close out their first-round series against the New England Revolution on Nov. 8 (7 p.m., Apple TV).

Hopeful Hawk: Freshman Xzayvier Brown prepares to launch his basketball career at St. Joseph’s. Leading women: St. Joe’s is looking for juniors Talya Brugler and Mackenzie Smith to show the way.

For the first time in over a decade, the Eagles wore their kelly green uniforms, last seen in the hectic 2010 season. That year, the anticipated Kevin Kolb era was derailed due to his concussion and injuries to other key players — that’s until Michael Vick emerged as a surprising savior, sparking a quarterback debate. In Episode 3 of unCovering the Birds, Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane explores this chaotic Kelly Green era and the unexpected season that followed. Listen here.

