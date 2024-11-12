New hope for the Sixers | Sports Daily Newsletter

Maybe the Sixers are waking up from a nearly three-week slumber that surely would qualify as a bad dream. After nine games (and seven losses) of waiting, Joel Embiid will make his season debut tonight when the Sixers face the New York Knicks.

The Sixers and their fans can let out a huge sigh of relief. “Everybody has been more than excited to have him back,” said Andre Drummond, who started at center with Embiid out. “He looks good. He looks ready.”

Tyrese Maxey’s hamstring injury is still mending, but at least the All-Star big man can start developing chemistry with Paul George. The goal, of course, is to have the Big Three healthy and humming for the playoffs.

That will mean plenty of load management ahead, but at least tonight fans can look forward to Embiid squaring off with Karl-Anthony Towns and a Knicks team that bounced them from the playoffs in May.

As long as the big guy stays healthy, the Sixers have hope.

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

The Eagles have often built their defenses from the line back, investing heavily in big bodies up front.

But this year, the linebackers and cornerbacks are leading the way for Nick Sirianni’s squad, particularly newcomers like Zack Baun, Quinyon Mitchell, and Cooper DeJean. Sunday may have provided the best example yet, as the Eagles defense forced five turnovers in a 34-6 rout of Dallas. Even maligned pass rusher Bryce Huff got involved with a strip-sack. Here’s everything we learned from the Eagles’ fifth win in a row.

Speaking of Sirianni, this short week ahead of Thursday’s game against the Washington Commanders is a thrill for the fourth-year head coach. Sirianni, who is not shy about his love for preparation, says he relishes the challenge of coaching a team up for an opponent on such a tight schedule.

“I always think it’s a cool bonding thing for the coaches,” Sirianni said of Thursday games. “There are always cool stories that come out of that.”

Mikal Bridges initiated the conversation with his Villanova coaches about redshirting as a freshman with the budding powerhouse, an early sign of maturity. “I don’t know if there’s any player in our program who has ever taken [better] advantage of a redshirt year than Mikal,” said Ashley Howard, who served as an assistant with Villanova at the time. Bridges went on to become a two-time NCAA champion and All-American at Villanova, a Sixers NBA lottery pick and has played for the Suns, Nets, and now is finally a ‘Nova Knick. The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell takes a closer look at Bridges’ unlikely journey to New York.

Matvei Michkov returned to the Flyers’ lineup on Monday after sitting out two games as a healthy scratch.

John Tortorella previously called the benching “part of the process,” with Michkov not performing to the coach’s liking at five-on-five. Did Michkov learn anything from watching two games from the press box?

Monday’s 4-3 shootout win for the Flyers against the San Jose Sharks provided a little insight, as the Russian winger played 15 minutes, 55 seconds and recorded two points, including a shootout goal.

Last spring training, Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto brushed off the idea that he needed more rest. Instead, Realmuto hoped he would be able to overcome the aging curve of his position. His offseason plan set him up to become the first catcher since Yadier Molina to start 130 or more games in his 33-year-old season. But Realmuto ultimately fell well short of that marker, starting just 99 games. That was largely due to factors outside of his control, like the right knee meniscectomy surgery that sidelined Realmuto for more than a month. But even so, it’s unlikely that 130 starts will be in the cards for 2025, either. So where will the Phillies turn to find a suitable backup catcher?

Zack Wheeler’s dominant season earned him a spot as a finalist for the National League Cy Young Award.

Villanova and St. Joseph’s will renew their storied Big Five rivalry at 5 o’clock this evening at Hagan Arena and there is much on the line. Both entered the season with high expectations, but both suffered surprising losses in the first week. Still, St. Joe’s has its best roster since Billy Lange took over in 2019, and a schedule that could have the Hawks in the NCAA discussion come March. Villanova has the best collection of players Kyle Neptune has had in his third season. And the Big Five setting might make this meeting something special.

On another front, Villanova’s Matthew Hodge is awaiting a ruling from the NCAA after he was declared academically ineligible to play.

What you’re saying about the Eagles

We asked you: Is the Eagles defense that good or is Dallas that bad? Among your responses:

The Eagles defense is certainly much better then the beginning of the season, however, Dallas’ offense is horrific even when Dak was playing. Thursday night will be our biggest test of the season. Playing against a very good QB and overall team. A lot will be on the line. — Tom G.

The Birds D was really good yesterday. They feasted on both of their quarterbacks and took advantage of every mistake. When they put their third stringer in, it was game over. — Kathy T.

The Eagles defense is very good. Right now of course the Cowboys are a very bad team burdened with key injuries etc. I think Jerry Jones will be firing everybody after this season. The Eagles are 5th in allowing the least total points and points per game. They are 5th best against the ground game, and 3rd best in allowing the fewest yards and yards per game against the pass. Looks like coach Fangio’s system is working. Bring on the Commanders. — Everett S.

