Matvei Michkov returns to the lineup after two games as a healthy scratch. Did he learn from ‘the process’

Matvei Michkov is back.

The Flyers rookie phenom will be in the lineup Monday night against the San Jose Sharks (7 p.m., NBCSP) after being a healthy scratch for the two games in Florida against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers.

“It’s part of the process,” coach John Tortorella said before the game against the Lightning. “With young guys, they can watch games, too, as far as development, so it’s trying to help them.”

Michkov certainly had an opportunity to pick up some things as the Flyers stepped up their structure. After almost reaching overtime against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, they looked even more cohesive and connected across the two games in Florida. They refound the structure — especially in the defensive zone and on breakouts — that made them successful last season.

Positioning and coverage at five-on-five is something that Michkov has struggled with. Tortorella recently said that while he is “very comfortable” with Michkov on the power play, “he’s going to be held accountable.”

Named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for October, Michkov has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 13 games, but only three of his points have come at five-on-five. According to Natural Stat Trick, when he is on the ice at five-on-five the Flyers have been outscored 10-4, and have faced more high-danger chances (40 to 29), with six going in.

Does all the blame lay at the 19-year-old’s feet? Absolutely not. But he did need to be held accountable. He will get a chance to show what he’s learned on Monday, skating on a line with Ryan Poehling and Anthony Richard.

“I’m excited. He showcases a lot of skill in the game,” said Poehling, who returns after missing three games with a lingering upper-body injury. “So I think my main priority tonight is just going to be working hard, getting him the puck, and then getting open.

“You see that when he has time and space he can make great plays. So, I think for me to just get him the puck and let him do what he can do, and then for me to just help him find the open areas.”

The speedy Poehling and Richard should help to create those open areas and keep the Sharks on their heels. Richard will be playing in his third game with the Flyers and notched his first goal on Saturday.

“Oh, it‘s pretty exciting,” Richard said about playing with Michkov. “I saw him at training camp. He’s really skilled, and he’s coming back in the lineup so I think he’s got to be fired up and super excited to play hockey again. So for me, it’s just trying to make a little space on the ice for him, just being good on the forecheck and, when he has the puck, just go to areas that he can pass the puck. I know he loves to pass, so it’s going to be exciting.”

Michkov certainly does love to pass as evidenced by his six assists. But it’ll be interesting to see how he does with his coverages. It will certainly help that he has Poehling, a smart, two-way center, on his line.

“I think that‘s the biggest thing,” Poehling said when asked about having conversations with Michkov about it. “I think it‘s just, like positioning for example, it‘s little things that you’ve got to get used to in this league. ... Just being in the right spot I think goes a long way. [It] not only helps yourself but it helps your teammates kind of decipher where to be. So I think that’s definitely something that hopefully I can help him out with tonight.”

Breakaways

Defenseman Jamie Drysdale has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, per a team source. Tortorella said earlier in the day he is “dinged up.” Erik Johnson will suit up alongside Egor Zamula. The game will be No. 998 for the veteran blueliner. ... Morgan Frost is a healthy scratch for the first time this season. “Hasn‘t played well enough,” Tortorella said. Frost stayed on the ice long after the team’s morning skate, including some time alone to shoot pucks. ... Defenseman Cam York (upper body) is still out but shed his non-contact practice jersey Monday for the first time since being placed on injured reserve on Oct. 26. ... Goalie Sam Ersson (4-2-2, .902 save percentage) will start.

