Knocked down | Sports Daily Newsletter

Kyle Lowry took a shot to the forehead, got stitched up, and returned to the game in good order.

We would expect nothing less from the North Philly native in his 76ers debut on Thursday night. We could not expect a Sixers win against the Knicks, though. Lowry finished with 11 points and five assists in 25 minutes, but New York cruised to a 110-96 victory.

Surely Lowry can help more as he rounds himself into shape, but the Sixers are staggering without Joel Embiid. They have lost 10 of their last 13 games. Next up, they’ll host the potent Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at 7:30 (ESPN). One has to wonder if they can stop the bleeding.

Bryce Harper is all in on his transition from right field to full-time first baseman this season. It’s a rare midcareer challenge for an All-Star. Only four players have won an MVP award at multiple positions: Alex Rodriguez, Robin Yount, Stan Musial, and Hank Greenberg. But, as Scott Lauber writes, it’s also becoming more common among some of the game’s bigger stars.

Two weeks after knee surgery, Brandon Marsh is itching to get cleared to hit and is progressing at a rate that has the Phillies confident he’ll be ready for opening day.

Next: The Phillies open their Grapefruit League schedule at 1:07 p.m. Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

With just over two weeks remaining until the March 8 trade deadline, things are heating up.

Danny Brière is projected to be one of the busier general managers between now and then with several high-profile players circulating in trade rumors. His biggest dilemma might be what to do with homegrown Flyer and beloved teammate Scott Laughton. On one hand, the Flyers could recoup a first-round pick for their rebuild, but on the other, trading him could have a negative impact on the locker room as the team fights for a playoff spot. Decisions, decisions ...

Next: The Flyers return home for a Saturday matinee vs. the Rangers (3 p.m., 6abc).

Lionel Messi will be returning to Philly after all.

With Messi unlikely to play in Inter Miami’s visit to Subaru Park this summer because it conflicts with the Copa América, Philly-area soccer fans looked as if they’d have to wait another year to see soccer’s GOAT. That likely changed Thursday with the announcement that Messi and Argentina’s March 22 friendly against El Salvador has been moved to the Linc. Here’s why this Messi outing should be an even bigger occasion than his visit last year to Chester.

Speaking of Messi, his arrival has provided MLS a window for expansion beyond the borders of North America. But to fully seize on that, the league must adapt. Jonathan Tannenwald looks at three changes the league can make to help it grow domestically and abroad. First up? Changing the league’s outdated and crippling roster rules to attract more foreign stars.

Next: The Union host the Chicago Fire in their MLS opener on Saturday (7:30 p.m., Apple TV+).

Jared Brownridge made the trek to Delaware in March 2018, signing with the then-87ers franchise with hopes of making a short stop before moving on to the NBA. Now 29 years old, he’s a stalwart for the Blue Coats and looks at the city as a “home stay” that few G League players get to receive. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t still dream of making the NBA. Brownridge plans to remain patient as he continues to wait his turn.

It seems that Nick Sirianni lost his buffer when security chief Dom DiSandro was barred from the sidelines for six Eagles games. Longtime Eagles reporter Derrick Gunn reported this week that DiSandro helps to control Sirianni’s emotions during games, and without Big Dom, the coach got into “numerous arguments with players/coaches.” Well, Mike Sielski writes, Sirianni needs to grow up. His job might depend on it.

The NFL draft is just around the corner, and these experts say defensive back is the Eagles’ biggest area of need.

UnCovering the Birds host Jeff McLane of The Inquirer joined two other Birds beat reporters, Zach Berman and Jimmy Kempski, for a roundtable discussion about the team’s offseason. From the leadership of Nick Sirianni to Jalen Hurts’ future to Howie Roseman’s roster strategies, they covered it all. Listen here.

Worth a look

Winning at Widener: The men’s and women’s basketball teams will play for conference titles on Saturday. Renaissance man: Ticketed for Stanford, Haverford School lineman Joshua Williams is about much more than just football. Pigs and volleyball: Villanova’s star freshman Abby Harrell grew up on a hay farm in Washington state.

What you’re saying about high school hoops

We asked you: What’s your fondest Philly high school basketball memory? Among your responses:

I went to North Catholic in 1955/56 and we won the city basketball championship, beating West Philly at the Palestra. Walt Hazzard was on that WP team. I believe we also won the football and baseball championships that year, too. — Joe R.

Editor’s note: According to tedsilary.com, North Catholic beat West Philadelphia, 68-67, in the 1956 city championship behind 29 points from Bobby McNeill. Walt Hazzard played at Overbrook High School and UCLA before his 10-year NBA career.

Correction: A reader’s comment in Thursday’s newsletter referred to “the late” former Phillie Jim Eisenreich, who is alive, of course, at age 64.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Mike Sielski, Keith Pompey, Jonathan Tannenwald, Scott Lauber, Devin Jackson, Jackie Spiegel, Colin Beazley, Jeff Neiburg, and Josh Tolentino.

