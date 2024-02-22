Kyle Lowry’s toughness, Tyrese Maxey’s 35 points not enough in Sixers’ loss to Knicks

Kyle Lowry displayed his trademark North Philly toughness in his 76ers debut. Meanwhile, Tyrese Maxey showed why he’s an All-Star.

But Lowry’s grit and Maxey’s solid play weren’t nearly enough in Thursday’s 110-96 loss to the New York Knicks at the Wells Fargo Center.

As a result, the Sixers dropped to 32-23, losing for the 10th time in the last 13 games. Meanwhile, the Knicks improved to 34-22.

Maxey finished with a game-high 35 points. Lowry added 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting to go with five assists, four rebounds, and three turnovers in 25 minutes, 7 seconds off the bench.

Thanks in large part to Maxey and Lowry, the Sixers closed the gap to six points (92-86) with 8:51 left, after trailing by as many as 26 points.

However, the Sixers took Lowry out of the game, and the Knicks responded with a 10-2 run to take a commanding 102-88 lead with 5:27 left. The Sixers called a timeout and Lowry re-entered the game, but it was too late at that point.

Knicks All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson, a former Villanova standout, had 21 points.

For Lowry, this was the six-time All-Star’s Sixers debut after signing a contract on Feb. 13. He returned to the floor after sustaining a lacerated forehead in the second quarter. The 18-year veteran suffered the injury with 9:35 before intermission.

The point guard was hit in the left arm and left side of his face while taking an elbow from Knicks forward Jericho Sims. Lowry was taken to the locker room, received stitches in his face, and returned in the third quarter.

Sixers receive reinforcements

In addition to Lowry’s homecoming, Thursday marked Nico Batum’s first game since Jan. 29.

The small forward started alongside Tobias Harris, Paul Reed, Buddy Hield, and Maxey.

“I’m good. I’m great,” Batum said before the game. “I will be fine.”

On a minutes restriction, the 6-foot-8, 230-pounder had zero points, three rebounds, one assist, and a turnover in 18:09.

“I’m happy to be back. I’m not at top, top shape conditioning stuff, game-shape stuff,” Batum said. “But it will come back. I gotta get through it sometimes.”

The Sixers will welcome back De’Anthony Melton in Friday’s home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The shooting guard has missed the past 19 games with a spine injury.

Double-dipping

Thursday was a busy day for Sixers two-way players Terquavion Smith and Kenneth Lofton Jr., along with Darius Bazley, who signed a 10-day contract with the Sixers Tuesday.

The trio played in the Delaware Blue Coats’ 126-115 victory over the Grand Rapid Gold in Thursday morning’s G League victory at Chase Fieldhouse. They then rejoined the Sixers for that night’s game against the Knicks.

Smith had a game-high 33 points for the Blue Coats while Lofton and Bazley both had 22 points.

“To be honest, man, it’s basketball,” Bazley said of being a part of two games in one day. “That’s how I look at it. For me, everything is like perspective. So there’s two sides of it for me. On one side, I’m like super grateful. And I’m also ready for whatever comes with it [the 10-day contract] because I do understand the position I’m in and what I’m trying to accomplish.”

Bazley played for the Blue Coats for the most of this season after playing in the NBA the past three seasons.

Up next

The Sixers will be back at it in a little over 24 hours to face Cleveland. This game will be a rematch of Philly’s 123-121 victory over the Cavs on Feb. 12 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

On that night, Hield (24 points) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (24) led the Sixers in scoring, while Maxey added 22 points.

Meanwhile, Reed finished with 13 points on 6-for-10 shooting along with eight rebounds, two steals, and two blocks. His block on Donovan Mitchell’s layup with 1.1 seconds remaining helped preserve the victory.