So long | Sports Daily Newsletter

Tobias Harris never really lived up to that five-year, $180 million contract, but it was particularly stark in Game 6.

For the first time in 396 games as a Sixer, he failed to score. And that likely was his last one, for better or for worse.

Sure, he never was a star, but yikes. That last game sure was ... something. But Marcus Hayes has a simple explanation for what happened: Harris got tired. Since 2019-20, no player over the age of 30 has played as many minutes as Harris.

So about those minutes. He was good, but not great, for many of them — no bones about it. And while he was averaging 17.6 points and 6.5 rebounds and shooting 48.9% from the field, he was roundly criticized. Kinda like Andre Iguodala. Remember him?

It was bound to happen at some point, but with the way the Phillies have been playing, a loss seems like a surprise these days. That’s what seven straight wins, one loss in their last 12 games and an MLB-best 26-11 record will do to expectations. It was the Blue Jays who cooled off the rolling Phillies, at least for one day. But that doesn’t mean Kyle Schwarber and Co. were just brushing it aside.

Spencer Turnbull says he felt “like a baby giraffe” in his first relief appearance. How else will the Phillies use him?

The Phillies series was a homecoming for this Toronto Blue Jay.

Next: After an off day Thursday, the Phillies will head south to face the Miami Marlins on Friday (7:10 p.m., NBC10).

The 76ers’ first-round exit from the NBA playoffs wasn’t just the end of Paul Reed’s season. It also triggered a quirk in Reed’s contract that made the next two seasons of his deal nonguaranteed. Reed, who played his worst basketball of the season against the New York Knicks, now sits in an uncertain situation.

Reed must remain on the roster by Jan. 10, 2025, for his second-year salary ($7.7 million) to become guaranteed and Jan. 10, 2026, to receive his third-year salary ($8.1 million). “This definitely adds a little extra pressure, but I’m going to go out there and put my best foot forward every day like I always do,” Reed said.

Nearly everybody knows the Eagles’ top wide receivers. But after A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, things get a little murkier. Three players — Olamide Zaccheaus, Quez Watkins, and Julio Jones — left in free agency, while the Birds drafted a pair of wideouts, starting with Ainias Smith in the fifth round.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound Smith out of Texas A&M won’t be the biggest guy on the field, but he brings plenty of versatility. The Inquirer’s beat writers offer their takes on the pick.

As for old business, running back Kenneth Gainwell shed some light on last season’s collapse.

A few years ago, it wouldn’t have been a discussion. A player like Eric Dixon would be preparing to leave college behind and make the jump to the pros.

But now, Dixon might be back. He has earned his undergraduate degree and is well on his way to a master’s certificate. But he has eligibility remaining, and while the NBA’s predraft process has been “interesting,” it hasn’t exactly been a slam dunk. There’s a good chance he wouldn’t get drafted, and he could make more money in name, image, and likeness deals at Villanova than he could as a pro. So what will Dixon do?

Back on the mat: This Souderton wrestler grappled with a life-threatening mystery illness. Band of brothers: The tight-knit St. Joe’s men’s lacrosse team is gearing up for the NCAA Tournament.

What you’re saying about summer sports

We asked you: What’s the sporting event you’re most looking forward to this summer? Among your responses:

I am looking forward first to the Phillies finally dominating the Braves and going into September as NL East leaders. Looking forward to a fully recovered Trea Turner sometime in June, and Alec Bohm being the NL’s All-Star 3rd baseman in July. Then in late July I am looking forward to the 2024 Paris Olympics that will hopefully feature an outstanding Team USA in most events. And then the late summer anticipation of how well our post Kelce-Fletcher Cox Eagles will do. — Everett S.

The “Boys of Summer” actually make it to be “Men in September” and earn themselves a MLB World Series ring, the City, a Championship. That formidable task, combined with a wild strut down Broad Street afterward will surely satisfy this and our legion of all too seasonally Phustrated Phillie Phans.

Beyond that, it could be just another year of whale watching when riding the Cape May Ferry to/from OCNJ. — John B.

I’m looking forward to the Olympics. A smorgasbord of sports with a dearth of lazy, overpaid, prima donnas. It’s nice to see an athlete putting forth maximum effort and frequent displays of good sportsmanship. — Ray G.

