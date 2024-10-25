Holding the fort | Sports Daily Newsletter

Tyrese Maxey simply tried to do too much for the 76ers in their season-opening loss to the Bucks, which is understandable. Newcomer Paul George is still shaking off the effects of a bone bruise in his knee. Joel Embiid is still doing whatever the heck he is doing before he finally plays in a game.

So someone had to step up. Maxey forced things and made only 10 of 31 shots, a box score line reminiscent of Allen Iverson on his lousy nights (and there were a few). Coach Nick Nurse said there were times when Maxey drove to the rim only to miss an out-of-control, acrobatic layup when a mid-range jumper or pass to wide-open teammates was warranted.

Advertisement

“I wouldn’t say I was pressing,” Maxey said. “I would say more of being ultra aggressive. … I feel like I came out, I played a little bit too fast.”

Maxey can take solace in the fact that the cavalry will be coming eventually. Nurse said after practice Thursday that George and Embiid are “progressing,” although both will miss the next two games.

For now, a winnable game against the Raptors awaits tonight in Toronto and Maxey gets to try again. “I’ll be better,” he said. “I’m not worried about that.”

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Nolan Smith didn’t have the most productive rookie season, but in his second year, he has notched a sack in consecutive games. That’s progress on the stat sheet for an Eagles first-round pick in 2023. He’s been learning from coaches and teammates while developing his game.

As the Eagles face Joe Burrow and the Bengals, they’ll need to pressure the quarterback. Burrow recalls facing the Eagles in his rookie season in 2020 and being sacked eight times. The Bengals know the Eagles still have a formidable defensive front these days, but at least for Burrow’s sake, Fletcher Cox isn’t around anymore.

The Eagles play in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest storylines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from Paycor Stadium.

More from the Sixers beat:

The Flyers lost their sixth straight game Wednesday against the Capitals, but they might be able to take this positive from the defeat: Trailing by 4-0, they fought back. A Flyers team known for its speed, grit, and determination finally showed up, Jackie Spiegel writes.

Nobody who is invested in Villanova men’s basketball minds that Eric Dixon is back for a sixth year. Coach Kyle Neptune is a different case: 35 victories, 33 losses, and no NCAA Tournament berths over his first two seasons, lots of restless boosters and alumni. “Honestly,” Neptune says, “pressure is something I really don’t think about.” But it’s there, Mike Sielski writes, and it has intensified because of the very same conditions that allowed Dixon to be content to return for another season.

Philly fan photos

Here are our Philly fan photos for this week as part of our Friday lineup. To keep this feature going, we’ll need you to keep submitting photos with a Philly sports theme. Send your photos here for the opportunity to be featured.

Worth a look

What you’re saying about Joel Embiid

We asked you: How many games do you think Joel Embiid will play this season? Among your responses:

My over/under for Joel Embiid’s game appearances is 40 for the regular season. Likely he will not play back-to-back games, and it’s also inevitable that he will miss time for injuries. — John N.

Better be a lot, but I no longer care. Why not play him for half of every game? — Bill M.

52, which means lots of nights like opening night. — Richard V.

It’s a crapshoot with him. I’ve never seen such an overpaid “star” athlete who sits out crucial games but played in the Olympics. He is oft injured, like he’s made of glass. Who monitors him in the offseason? There is no reason to not be ready for the season. He does this every year. Not being ready for the opener is a disgrace. It might be a game to us but it’s their career. If I was a huge 76ers fan, I’d be finding another team. We’re lucky if he plays 2/3 of the season. Time to move on, Philly. — Kathy T.

Joel will hopefully play at least 70% of the games, but even as I type this, maybe that is too optimistic. Where is Wilt Chamberlain when we so need him? — Everett S.

If the Sixers don’t get healthy soon, there will be NO playoffs. — Tom C.

Saquon Barkley was a stud, the defense was dominant, and all seems well in Eagles Land, at least for now, following a blowout win over the Giants. But beyond the breakout runs and bevy of sacks, there were other noteworthy developments from the victory — some encouraging, others indicators of just how much more work the Eagles have to do as they near the halfway point of the season. Jeff McLane takes a look at the coaches’ tape, and zeroes in on areas where quarterback Jalen Hurts still needs to improve. Listen here.

The schedule

The Sixers visit the Toronto Raptors tonight at 7 (NBCSP). The Flyers host the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 1 p.m. (NBCSP). The Eagles visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at 1 p.m. (CBS3).

Try Bird Box

Check out a fun game we call Bird Box to test your knowledge of Eagles players past and present.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jeff McLane, Jeff Neiburg, Mike Sielski, Gabriela Carroll, Keith Pompey, Gina Mizell, Isabella DiAmore, Aaron Carter, Jackie Spiegel, Jonathan Tannenwald, Gabriela Carroll, Avery Hill, and Conor Smith.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Thanks for reading and have a great weekend. I’ll see you in Monday’s newsletter. — Jim