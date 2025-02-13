🦅 🎉 Birds on parade | Sports Daily Newsletter

Nestled among the 700,000 people who attended the last time the Eagles were feted up Broad Street, there has to be a large contingent who vowed to themselves, saying if they ever got a chance to relive this moment again, they’d be better prepared.

I am, without question, among that horde.

That’s why on my day to curate your Inquirer sports experience, I’d prefer to deliver your personal parade guide of sorts, showcasing the route, the latest updates from the city, SEPTA, and even where to go if you gotta … go, all in one fell swoop.

Speaking of SEPTA, the transit authority’s officials were preaching patience yesterday, as they expect thousands to rely on them tomorrow to get a glimpse of the Birds. They also laid out what’s expected regarding fare payment, trip frequency, and the ingress and egress plan for regional rail folks.

Normally, I’d close this introduction with a look at your weather for today, but tomorrow is what you really need to know. Clear and cold is the early forecast, with highs getting into the mid-30s. Which if you recall, was a carbon copy of the last time we all bore witness to greatness.

Enjoy your Thursday.

With Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George in tow, the 76ers were viewed as contenders entering the 2024-25 season. Instead, it has turned out to be far more forgettable than any season during Embiid’s prime. In fact, these Sixers don’t even live up to the mark left by last year’s team, which was broken up after failing to make it beyond the second round of the NBA playoffs. As they enter the All-Star break, this team is 20-34 and sit at 11th place in the East. This comes after they were 32-21 at the same stage last year, which was good for fifth in the East.

And while George has struggled as a Tobias Harris replacement, Embiid has also lagged far behind his play last season, when he performed at an MVP level before suffering a torn meniscus on Jan. 30 against the Golden State Warriors. He missed his 37th game of the season and has looked like a shell of himself when he does reach the court. His scoring average of 24.9 points is the fourth lowest of his nine-season career. His 8.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks are the second-lowest and lowest, respectively, of his career. And the elite free-throw shooter has made an uncharacteristic 73.8% while playing in four of the last five games after missing 15 consecutive contests.

Another thing that was uncharacteristic? George dropping just two points in an NBA game like he did last night in the Sixers’ 100-96 loss to the Nets.

All that’s shiny and new in Clearwater, Fla., as the Phillies open spring training is the clubhouse, refurbished with fluorescent lighting in each locker. As the last two teams standing in the National League last fall added more star power, the Phillies mostly ran back the year-older cast of a $306 million roster that got upset in the divisional round. But while the forecasters fall over themselves to boost the Dodgers' projected win total — Baseball Prospectus' PECOTA rankings has it at 103.6 — and the Mets are the trendy pick to win the NL East after signing Juan Soto to a historic contract, the Phillies feel certain they can hang with any team in the majors. Two words explain their self-assurance: starting pitching.

Taijuan Walker, who faces an uncertain role with the Phillies in 2025, says his velocity is up and he’s not going to worry about where he fits in.

Prospect Aidan Miller will be in major league spring training, and he could climb quickly.

With Kellen Moore now the head coach of the New Orleans Saints rather than calling plays for the Eagles, there is some concern that it’s yet another offensive coordinator for Jalen Hurts.

Calm down, writes Marcus Hayes, who cites reasons the Eagles will be just fine replacing Moore.

You had a late night, and the Eagles did, too. Hey, a championship victory is worthy of a party, a feeling to savor. The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane followed the Eagles every step of the way Super Bowl Sunday, from their dominant win over the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, to the celebration that continued way into the early morning New Orleans hours the following day. Hear what members of the Eagles organization instrumental to the franchise’s second title run had to say about the club’s latest achievement. Listen here.

Worth a look

On this date

Feb. 13, 1977: Julius Erving is crowned the MVP of the NBA All-Star Game, despite a 125-124 win by the West over the East.

What you’re saying about Kellen Moore

We asked: How could the loss of Kellen Moore affect the Eagles offense?

All young assistant coaches want to be a head coach, and Kellen deserves the opportunity. He obviously did an outstanding job, but like all of us, he is replaceable. I am for sure no expert on hiring offensive coaches, but I like the idea of Kevin Patullo moving up, or Josh McCown coming back, or the most interesting would be to hire David Giradi from the Chiefs. Just saw on the news, too, that Nick is warning Kellen about taking Eagle assistant coaches with him. — Everett S.

Not concerned at all. It’s a prestigious opportunity [to work] for the Philadelphia Eagles. Especially with a head coach like Nick and the amazing fan base. I predict they will hire from within. GO BIRDS! — Ron R.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Rob Tornoe, EJ Smith, Olivia Reiner, Gabriela Carroll, Ariel Simpson, Matt Mullin, Sam Morris, Brooke Ackerman, Jeff McLane, Nick Vadala, Gustav Elvin, Jackie Spiegel, Scott Lauber, Keith Pompey, and Lochlahn March.

