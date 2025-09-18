⚾ Philly, meet Phil and Phillis | Sports Daily Newsletter

In the files of “learning something new...” did you know that the Phillies had mascots before the Phanatic? And that those mascots became best friends and still hang out to this day?

Before we get you set for the postseason, we need to introduce you to a pair of Philadelphians who serve as a reminder of an earlier time in Phillies baseball. Today, courtesy of Inquirer writer Matt Breen, we’re leading off with the story of Phil and Phillis, the originators of hype.

Also, more Tush Push talk. Whether or not other NFL teams finally get their way in getting the unstoppable play banned and ripped out of the Eagles’ playbook, the Birds say they plan to unapologetically use it for as long as it’s allowed.

We’re looking at a pretty nice Thursday. Clouds from the previous night should break, offering a sunny day with highs creeping into the 80s for much of the region.

Let’s get into it.

— Kerith Gabriel, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

After making the playoffs but getting bounced in the first round in 2007, the Phillies traded for a closer whom they believed could be the final piece in a championship puzzle. In a sense, then, Brad Lidge was Jhoan Duran before Duran.

It couldn’t have worked out better for the Phillies 17 years ago. Lidge famously had a perfect 2008 season — 48-for-48 in save opportunities, including seven in the postseason — and struck out Eric Hinske on a hellacious slider to end the World Series.

Duran has made a big impact since the Phillies traded for him at the deadline. But can he close out a World Series?

Lidge joined Phillies Extra — the baseball show from The Inquirer — to discuss Duran and other topics.

And the Phillies magic number for a first-round bye remains at four after they dropped the series finale, 5-0, to the Dodgers on Wednesday night. Snell carved through the Phillies lineup in seven innings and threw a season-high 12 strikeouts.

Next: After an off day today, the Phillies open a three-game series in Arizona on Friday.

Next up for the Eagles is the Los Angeles Rams, led by head coach Sean McVay, who will try to pick up his first win against Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio in his career.

Two of the game’s best playcallers will go head-to-head as the Rams’ offense is one of the most prolific passing attacks through two games, strengthened by the addition of wide receiver Davante Adams and the continued emergence of Puka Nacua, and led by quarterback Matthew Stafford.

In their Week 12 matchup last season in Los Angeles, Fangio’s defense held the Rams to 20 points and sacked Stafford five times. In the NFC divisional round matchup, though, Stafford threw for more than 300 yards and had the Eagles on the brink before Jalen Carter’s late-game heroics.

With all of that in mind, Inquirer writer Devin Jackson took a look at the film and broke down what makes both a problem.

The Flyers usher in the Rick Tocchet era today with the first official on-ice session of the 2025-26 season.

According to Inquirer writer Jackie Spiegel, this camp has a different vibe. Roster spots are up for grabs across the board, with several rookies looking to break camp and solidify themselves as bona fide NHL players.

Ahead of today’s first session, Spiegel takes a look at four of the biggest questions surrounding this year’s Flyers collective and their plan of attack.

On this date

Sept. 18, 1972: Art Williams became the first Black umpire in Major League Baseball after officiating a game between Los Angeles and San Diego.

What they’re saying...

“I don’t like watching them play football. These are two games in a row that are a … snoozefest. I’m on my phone the whole time."

— Had to share this take from Bill Simmons on watching the Eagles play football.

What you’re saying about 2026

We asked: Is there a Philly sports event that you are most looking forward to next summer?

I have been to two All Star games in person. The 1976 one at the Vet, and one at Anaheim Stadium years later. Would love to see the [United States] 250th anniversary game in Philly, but [I] will then be 88 and living 2,300 miles away, so I will have to settle for a TV viewing. — Everett S.

The World Cup is going to be incredible. I just really hope they don’t make the ticket prices astronomical. Having so many games in Philly is just great. I’m pumped now, but if it’s so hard to get a ticket, that’s going to rub a lot of people out there the wrong way. — Steve P.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Matt Breen, Jeff Neiburg, Jackie Spiegel, Olivia Reiner, Scott Lauber, Lochlahn March, Devin Jackson, Kerith Gabriel, Vaughn Johnson, and Ariel Simpson.

Hope you have a great Thursday. Jim returns tomorrow to get you ready for the weekend. Take care. — Kerith