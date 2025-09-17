Are the Union unraveling? After their last two match results, it’s a question worth asking

It was around this time last month that Bradley Carnell, a coach who doesn’t crack a smile often, appeared to have finally settled into his role as the Union’s manager.

He smiled more. He quipped more with his comments, but not in an austere way. In listening to him speak and watching his mannerisms, it appeared the grass finally smelled sweeter along the Chester waterfront.

How could it not? With a team enjoying the league’s best record, securing a playoff spot with still a month to go, and looking like a shoo-in to compete in its fourth Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup final, there was a good deal to be happy about.

Except now, for that last part.

Following an unforgettable loss to Vancouver on Saturday, the Union entered Nashville SC’s Geodis Park on Tuesday, hoping to shake off that loss and regain the form that statistically still has them as the best club in Major League Soccer. Unfortunately, it was much of the same for the Union, who found themselves on the losing end of a 3-1 final, exiting the Open Cup in the semifinal round.

While the Union bow out, Nashville now moves on to play the winner between Austin FC and Minnesota United on Oct. 1 in the Open Cup final.

A numbers game

There isn’t need for a lengthy synopsis of how Tuesday night went down, because the numbers tell the story.

Zero shots from the Union in the first half. Zero.

The Union attempted one shot all game and it was the team’s only goal, a whipping curler that found the top of Nashville’s net in the 70th minute from midfielder Quinn Sullivan, who entered the match as a second-half substitution in the 63rd.

“I thought Quinn came in and showed a lot of life,” said Carnell during his virtual postgame conference. “He provided a little spark and sometimes you need that to regain confidence. … He came in and created the spark and gave us exactly what we needed … and all of a sudden, we looked like ourselves a little bit.”

On the other side of the ball, Nashville forward Sam Surridge once again terrorized the Union’s backline. He scored all three of Nashville’s goals and served as a literal nightmare for Union defender Jakob Glesnes yet again. Surridge, who’s on pace to win MLS’ Golden Boot, given to the league’s top scorer, has now scored four of his 26 goals in all competitions this season against the Union.

For those of us who aren’t whiz kids in math, close to 20% of Surridge’s production this season has come against the Union, and three of those four goals came at the expense of Glesnes.

“We have to do a lot better on our personal details with set pieces and tracking runners,” said Carnell, without naming anyone directly. “It was a bit of a bad day at the office with that and now it’s things to work on, things to look at. … We’re not obviously happy with the result, but it’s a Cup run that comes to an end.”

Some more numbers that should confuse you: In the last two matches, the Union have conceded 10 goals and scored just one. In the previous 10 games dating to the beginning of July in all competitions, they allowed just nine goals, scoring 17.

‘We are not machines’

“We’ve had togetherness and commitment as a team all season,” Sullivan said Wednesday night ahead of the match on the pregame show. “Now, we’ve had the moment where we get our butts kicked in Vancouver, [so now we need] to bounce back in a semifinal game to see if we’re that team that we’ve said we are the entire time.”

Except they didn’t do any of that. Which begs the question: Are the Union unraveling?

Before jumping to such a conclusion, know that there’s simply not enough body of work to support that notion, despite how drastically alarming the first two games of this three-match-in-a-week swing have been.

Secondly, it’s really hard to win on the road. Only four teams in MLS’ Eastern Conference have winning road records, and the Union are one of them.

Living out of a suitcase and eating hotel food may sound great for a night or two, but after losing to Vancouver, the team boarded a plane and spent the last three nights preparing for Tuesday’s game in Nashville.

It’s not mainly why the Union lost. One could argue the inconsistencies in the past two lineups played a more significant factor than being forced to undergo regeneration exercises inside a hotel ballroom — but you can’t deny it’s not a factor.

So now, it’s a flight back to Philly with four days to prepare before hosting New England on Saturday (2:30 p.m., Apple TV+, MLS Season Pass). It’s a match that should showcase how much the Union are capable of a “bounce back” — especially before stiffer competition arrives to close out the regular season next month.

“You fall down that spiral again, where doubt creeps in and you’re just like, ‘Whoa, man, this is another roller coaster ride,’” said Carnell. “But these guys are not machines, we are not machines, and I’m proud of the way they responded in the second half to show that there’s a lot of life and a lot of quality left in this group.”

Maybe it’s that realization, that despite a near-perfect run this season, his squad is far from perfect that keeps Carnell buoyed.

A few wins out of this four-game final lap of the regular season can right the ship. If the Union can after this dismal road trip — well it might just force Carnell’s will to crack a smile again.

Odds and endlines

While it was heartbreak for the Union, it was elation for B.J. Callaghan, the Ventnor N.J. native. Callaghan, a former Union assistant, also was the U.S. men’s national team’s interim head coach before settling in as Nashville’s manager last season. Callaghan could be approaching his second in a pair of firsts. He became the first interim U.S. Soccer coach to win a major tournament after winning the 2023 Concacaf Nations League tournament, and now, with a win in the Open Cup final, he could become the first coach to ever bring a major trophy to the city of Nashville … Nashville SC is the only team to have defeated the Union each time they faced off this season … The Union had five yellow cards in the loss to Nashville, three in the first half alone.

