James Harden and the 76ers have some negotiating to do. Both sides will come into this summer with clear objectives. For Harden, the likely motivation is to opt in to his $47 million player option and lock up a long-term deal. For the Sixers, the goal is to get better without breaking the bank, which has not been a strong suit in recent years.

The Sixers need Harden in order to contend for a championship next season. And while Harden is in the driver’s seat because of the considerable capital the Sixers traded to Brooklyn to land him, will he be able to land the max-level deal he can command?

That’s a big looming question this summer. And a complicated one. As The Inquirer’s David Murphy writes, a max deal is a non-starter for the Sixers and Harden, but so is parting ways.

Tyrese Maxey’s next big leap

Tyrese Maxey was sensational in his second NBA season, making a huge jump between his rookie and sophomore campaigns for the Sixers. And he’s hoping to make another considerable leap as he enters the summer and works to reach the next level in his third year.

Maxey is known for his work ethic and can be hard on himself at times, which explains the phrase that will be key to his offseason. The mantra “NGE,” which stands for “not good enough,” will motivate him as he strives to continue his star trajectory.

Haason Reddick’s rise

Haason Reddick was a first-round draft pick and recently signed a three-year, $45 million contract to play for the Eagles. His career has also come with ups and downs. He came to Temple as a walk-on and considered quitting before his mother got him back on track. He seemed to play out of position for the Cardinals, the team that drafted him, and needed an offseason spent with his old Temple position coach to get on the right track. Reddick worked his way through it all and is now the Eagles’ top free-agent signing. EJ Smith has the inside look at how Reddick’s Temple ties helped get his career back on track.

What to know about Harper’s elbow injury

Bryce Harper hasn’t played in the field since April 16 because of a small tear in the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. In any other season that would have been a disaster for the Phillies, but with the introduction of the universal DH this season, Harper’s bat has remained in the lineup. After he received a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection on Sunday, Harper will be reevaluated in about a month. What is a PRP, and can it be the solution to Harper’s “achy” elbow? And is he at risk if he continues to hit with the injury? Alex Coffey talked to two doctors to find out what we can expect.

Nick Castellanos bought Ben Simmons’ New Jersey home last month. Did he also inherit his bad energy?

Next: The Phillies begin a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday (NBCSP).

Hayes is a finalist for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Kevin Hayes had a tough season. The Flyers center endured the loss of his brother, Jimmy, who died at 31 years old, before training camp. “I knew right from the start that it was going to be difficult playing this year,” Hayes said last month. Hayes’ tough times continued with a number of injuries.

But he managed to salvage his season and became one of three finalists for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which is awarded “to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.”

Worth a look

Temple took a methodical approach to NIL: Through partnerships with a content platform for athletes and NBC’s Sports Athlete Direct pilot program, Owls athletes have several avenues to monetize their names, images and likenesses.

From Westtown to Hawk Hill: The Westtown School’s Quin Berger decided to focus on team goals and winning a state basketball title in his senior season, figuring that recruiting would take care of itself. Then St. Joseph’s came calling.

Tuesday trivia

What other team did the Eagles temporarily merge with during World War II?

A) New York Giants

B) Baltimore Colts

C) Pittsburgh Steelers

D) Chicago Bears

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from David Murphy, Alex Coffey, Matt Mullin, EJ Smith, Gina Mizell, Olivia Reiner, Giana Han, Sam Cohn, and Joey Piatt.