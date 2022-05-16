Ben Simmons’ bad vibes must be strong.

According to multiple reports, new Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos bought former Sixers guard Ben Simmons’ Moorestown, New Jersey home last month ahead of his regular-season debut in red pinstripes. And despite his best efforts to cleanse Simmo the Savage’s mansion, some of the bad energy wafting off the ex-Sixer must have clung to the walls and ceilings and hid in every little nook — because in his first season in Philly, Castellanos’ numbers are down across the board.

Simmons, who was traded earlier this year to the Brooklyn Nets, had put that house on the market — in addition to his Center City condo — prior to being dealt, as a trade was a long time coming and the disgruntled star stopped participating in team activities while holding out amid demands the Sixers move him. While mental health issues had been the reason cited for Simmons’ absence from the team, he never played for the Nets either this season, after suffering a back injury that requires corrective offseason surgery.

But that only tells a snapshot of the debacle that led to Simmons’ exit from Philly, which included some bad-mouthing in the press and a PR war that played out in local and national news, as well as on social media. Clearly, things had run their course in Philly, and both sides decided it would be best to move on, as Simmons was traded (along with Andre Drummond and Seth Curry) for James Harden (and Paul Millsap).

Enter poor Castellanos, who just wanted a place for his family to live while playing out his five-year, $100 million contract. Moorestown must have seemed like a nice enough place. And if it was good enough for Simmons, surely it’ll do for Castellanos and his family — following a few minor aesthetic tweaks. And a cleaning. A deep cleaning.

Unlike an unsuspecting family moving into a new house at the start of a horror movie, the Castellanos certainly knew what they were getting into…

Unfortunately for Nick and the rest of his family, it doesn’t quite seem to be working.

While Castellanos hasn’t completely forgotten how to throw a baseball or dropped a pop fly that was right in his hands in a Game 7, if you look at his numbers through the first 20% of the season — a small sample size, admittedly — they are all down below where he was a year ago with the Reds.

The outfielder and designated hitter, who has had to do more of the former than expected with Bryce Harper unable to throw due to an elbow injury, has appeared in all but one of the Phillies’ 35 games this season, and if you project his current numbers out over a full season, you can see just how far behind his 2021 All-Star pace he is this year...

Castellanos Through First 34 Games

2021 2022 AVG .326 .279 OBP .384 .343 SLG .630 .465 R 29 18 RBI 25 21 2B 10 9 HR 10 5 BB 12 11 SO 28 34

And, sure, Castellanos got off to a red-hot start in 2021, but even if you look at his full-season numbers and project out what a full season would look like with the Phillies in 2022, he’s behind the pace in almost every category — and by a considerable amount in some — even though he’s projected to play nearly 20 more games this season.

Castellanos’ 2021 vs. 2022 Projection

2021 2022* AVG .309 .279 OBP .362 .343 SLG .576 .465 R 95 83 RBI 100 97 2B 38 42 HR 34 23 BB 41 51 SO 121 157

*Projected

As you can see, Simmons may be long gone, but he’s having a negative impact on Philly fans on a daily basis. If simply saging the house isn’t enough for Castellanos, may I recommend a more scientifically proven method?