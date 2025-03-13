🦉 ‘No room for average’ | Sports Daily Newsletter

If you’re a college football fan and you’re from Philadelphia, you want what K.C. Keeler wants.

Keeler wants to bring Temple’s beleaguered football team back to prominence, and after multiple three-win football seasons, the Owls community hopes Keeler, the latest to take over as the program’s head coach, can turn this team around and not into an afterthought.

Advertisement

Here’s why that notion is intriguing … at every stop in Keeler’s career he’s done precisely that. He’s a two-time national champion at two different schools and in his humble beginnings as a Division III coach at Rowan, then known as Glassboro State University, he turned the program into a national powerhouse.

He coached a Super Bowl champion quarterback, steered a program from the FCS ranks into the big-time, and now, at age 65 and in a new era of college athletics, has the task of turning Temple’s fortunes around — for the better.

Recently, Keeler spent some time with Inquirer writer Devin Jackson in a wide-ranging interview that touched on his vision for the program, the people he brought with him, and the resources he has to get it done.

It’s a read you’ll need some time for this Thursday, which finds temperatures peak into the mid-50s under partly cloudy skies across most of the region.

Here’s hoping you get a chance to enjoy both. ✌🏾

— Kerith Gabriel, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓What team do you think could benefit from a fresh start in leadership? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Eagles edge rusher Jalyx Hunt didn’t mind being the student when it came to his linebacker position. After all, he was learning from some of the best teachers in the game. But with many of those names departing, mainly fellow outside linebacker Josh Sweat, Hunt is next up to keep the Eagles defense remaining as one of the NFL’s best stop gaps.

The Eagles third-round pick in 2024 out of Houston Christian isn’t taking that knowledge lightly. Nor is he forgetting about the recent departures who helped show him the ropes. He is making sure they know that as they embark upon the next chapters of their NFL careers.

“Just telling everybody, ‘I really appreciate you, and I’m so grateful for everything that you were able to do for me and teach me while I was here and while you were with me,’” Hunt said.

Inquirer writer Olivia Reiner looks at Hunt’s advantageous position and, more importantly, what he plans to do with it.

Also, ensure you stay up to speed with all of the offseason moves the Birds make courtesy of our Eagles free agency tracker.

Dante Nori made a beeline for Kyle Schwarber during a recent early morning in the Phillies clubhouse. It was a quick greeting. As a backup outfielder on the travel roster, Nori wasn’t guaranteed to get on the field that day — and sure enough, he didn’t — but Schwarber told him to be ready no matter what. Schwarber and Nori have known each other since 2012, Schwarber’s freshman year at Indiana.

Fred Nori, Dante’s grandfather, was an assistant baseball coach there, and recruited Schwarber to play for the Hoosiers. They hit together during the offseason when Nori was in high school. Now 20, Nori is again working out with Schwarber, only this time as teammates with the Phillies.

Next: The Phillies face the Braves at 1:05 p.m. today in Clearwater, Fla. Cristopher Sánchez is scheduled to face Atlanta righty Anderson Pilar.

Georges Niang was comfortable with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he wasn’t immune to the whispers suggesting that the East’s top team could make one final deal to prepare for the playoffs. But rather than give into those thoughts, Niang steeled himself and scheduled an off-day massage in Washington on Feb. 6. He was traded to the Atlanta Hawks that day as part of the package that brought in Philly native De’Andre Hunter.

How did Niang handle the move? “You have to process this,” Niang said Monday. “And then once you get to the place, you’re like, ‘Oh, [expletive]. This is real.’ You just can’t really wrap your head around it … until you [expletive] wrap your head around it, and you’re completely moved on from the situation.”

And how has he taken to the transitioning Hawks after being plucked from a potential title contender? “Honestly, it’s been awesome. We have a good, young, hungry team, which is exciting. It brings you a new energy. … When you feel like it’s all working, that’s the most gratifying thing.”

What’s undoubtedly not gratifying? Well, the knowledge that we have to report yet another Sixers loss, this time a 118-105 setback last night to the Toronto Raptors.

Phillies pitching coach Caleb Cotham kicks off his fifth season by joining Phillies Extra with The Inquirer’s Scott Lauber. He breaks down Zack Wheeler’s greatness, Cristopher Sánchez’s next steps after a breakout 2024, the team’s pitching philosophy, and more. Tune into the latest episode here.

Worth a look

Another day with Dunph: La Salle gets to play a familiar foe after the Explorers took care of UMass in first-round play of the Atlantic 10 tournament. Up next? St. Joe’s. Keeping it with colleges: Villanova was dominant in a win over Seton Hall. Now, No. 3 UConn awaits. The bright side: Sure, the Flyers might be in a tailspin but defenseman Jamie Drysdale? He’s thriving. Meet the Phillies beeeeer guy: Mark Estes is so much more than a concession vendor in Clearwater. For the Phillies fans who flock down for spring training, they know Estes is a vibe.

On this date

March 13, 2022: Tom Brady announces he’s coming out of retirement to play one more season in Tampa Bay. The length of this first retirement? 40 days.

Standings, stats, and more

Here’s a place to access your favorite Philadelphia teams’ statistics, schedules, and standings in real time.

What you’re saying about the Eagles

We asked: What is the Eagles’ biggest hole to fill on defense?

I know this question is about the defense but if I may switch it up and talk offense for a sec … I’d love to see a bonafide backup for Saquon [Barkley]. He can’t do it all and Gainwell was a good complement. They could benefit from a big body, too, so they don’t have to use and risk Jalen Hurts in those tush-push situations. It feels like only a matter of time before he ends up on the wrong end of that play. Get a big, fast body to take the pressure off our aces in the hole, Saquon and Jalen. — Name in bold

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jeff Neiburg, Jonathan Tannenwald, Devin Jackson, Olivia Reiner, Lochlahn March, Gina Mizell, Rob Tornoe, Scott Lauber, Alex Coffey, and Jackie Spiegel.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

That’s it for me this week. Jim is back in your inbox tomorrow to set you up for the weekend. — Kerith