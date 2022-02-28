For the 76ers, things center so much around their big man that a slight twist on the well-known phrase for them could be, “If Embiid ain’t happy, ain’t nobody happy,” and it would still apply perfectly. When not injured, however, Embiid isn’t a tough teammate to have. He works hard, is generous with praise, tries to share the ball and the credit, and generally avoids criticizing others on his team.

When a notable exception to that last quality took offense, Embiid seemed to double down on the work ethic, posting some of his best career numbers during the Ben Simmons-less part of the season. He had help from a quickly-improving Tyrese Maxey, but too often, Embiid was battling against the odds and the stars of other squads without a true top partner.

Until now. It’s only been two games into the James Harden Era for the Sixers, but try wiping the goofy grin off Embiid’s face after games, or even during games when he catches a Harden pass and realizes how open he is.

Sure, it’s early, the honeymoon stage, but let the big guy be happy and enjoy these moments of Harden’s arrival, when everything seems to be clicking and going perfectly.

Early Birds

The NFL scouting combine begins on Tuesday, and Eagles beat writer EJ Smith picks a player from each position group to watch. Stay tuned for more coverage from Indianapolis this week, but for now, here’s EJ’s guide for players to follow as they go through testing.

For years, historically Black colleges and universities provided a pipeline of talent to the NFL, but that is no longer the case even while the Eagles have had HBCU standouts in their history and on their current roster. Last year, no players from HBCUs were drafted. Can the league help reverse the trend with the new HBCU Combine?

Extra Innings

Chase Utley was a major leaguer for all of six days when he learned some news he was not expecting. It was April 2003 and the former first-round pick was told he had a better chance of playing every day at triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. It was better for his development, the Phillies told him. Utley’s response? “I guess you guys don’t want to win,” he said. For the ones who decided to send him down, it was a glimpse into the player he would soon become. The Inquirer kicks off a new series reflecting on the iconic players and moments in Philadelphia sports history with a look at the origin story of “The Man.”

Off the Dribble

At times, Madison Square Garden sounded like the Wells Fargo Center North on Sunday as many Sixers fans traveled to New York for the game. They had plenty to cheer about. James Harden produced a triple-double with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 16 assists in a 125-109 victory over the Knicks.

So far, pairing Harden with Joel Embiid has looked “unstoppable,” according to the All-Star center. David Murphy tends to agree.

Harden’s first weekend as a Sixer could not have turned out much better. Gina Mizell offers some behind-the-scenes snapshots.

On the Fly

Claude Giroux is the Flyers’ biggest trade chip, but who else could be available ahead of the March 21 deadline?

One player to keep an eye on is veteran Derick Brassard. The 34-year-old, who signed a one-year deal in the offseason, returned to the lineup on Saturday against the Washington Capitals. Brassard has played just four games since Nov. 23 due to a nagging hip injury but he’s been productive when healthy (11 points and a plus-6 in 21 games).

He’s also someone who is usually in demand this time of year. Brassard has played for nine NHL teams in his career, including seven over the last five seasons. With the versatility to play either center or wing, and on the power play and penalty kill, Brassard is a player who could garner some interest if he stays healthy over the next few weeks.

Next: The Flyers, who snapped a six-game losing streak on Saturday, will host Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. (NBCSP).

Fleet Street

The season has begun for the Union and the home team was able to pick up a point in a 1-1 tie with Minnesota United. Of course, it was disappointing for last season’s Eastern Conference finalists to not start the season with a clear win, as Jonathan Tannenwald points out.

Clearly, it will take some time for the new players to adjust to the squad, especially since the most exciting new striker, Mikael Uhre, just joined the team and was on the sideline for the game. Surprisingly, it was the defense that may have been most at fault for the result.

Next: The Union visit Club de Foot Montréal on Saturday at 4 p.m. (PHL17).

Worth a Look

Owls tame Tulane: Damian Dunne scored 19 points as Temple won its fifth straight at home in a 75-70 victory over the Green Wave.

A coach’s coach: Mike Sielski pays tribute to the retiring Fran O’Hanlon, a basketball success story in 27 seasons at Lafayette.

Blue Devil to be: Dereck Lively, a 7-foot-1 superstar bound for Duke, could be the best player ever to come out of the powerhouse Westtown School.

On This Day

The first televised basketball game in history took place in 1940 at Madison Square Garden, as the University of Pittsburgh beat Fordham University, 50-37.

