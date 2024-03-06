⚾ Wheels up | Sports Daily Newsletter

Zack Wheeler’s contract is a no-brainer.

That’s pretty easy to say when you’re not the one shelling out $42 million per year starting next season, isn’t it?

But seriously. He may be entering the latter stages of his career, but at the moment — he’s still got it. Around the league, other big-money pitchers are going down with serious injuries, and besides, pitchers have seen success well into their 30s. Wheeler and co-ace Aaron Nola historically have been durable and reliable, and the Phillies’ brass is betting on that for the foreseeable future.

And, as David Murphy writes, if not Wheeler, then who?

Advertisement

— Maria McIlwain, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓ Reader question here. Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

The news of Jason Kelce’s retirement sent shockwaves through the football community, including in an English classroom in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. Kahari Hicks was teaching when his phone started going off. After class, he saw that he had been name-checked in the legendary center’s retirement speech.

As the Eagles faithful looked back on the career of an all-time great, Kelce’s high school coaches reflected on a career that began on suburban Cleveland football fields on Friday nights.

Kelce’s retirement was emotionally charged for many, including this WIP host and former Eagle.

Get the tissues ready. You also can watch the full speech here.

No matter how much unsigned pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell may wish the Phillies would swoop in with an offer, it remains improbable because of heightened penalties, including draft position, that the team would incur for surpassing the $277 million third-tier of the luxury-tax threshold. But it is also because the Phillies are committed to Cristopher Sánchez, even though the lefty is 27 and has held a place in a major-league rotation for all of four months last season.

Aaron Nola believes Zack Wheeler has made him a better pitcher. And he’s happy to have “our stud” in the fold through 2027.

Wheeler made his spring debut on Tuesday and worked on a new pitch he hopes will make him tougher against left-handed hitters.

Next: After a day off today, Aaron Nola is scheduled for his third spring training start at 1:05 p.m. Thursday against the Rays.

The 76ers’ center position remains in flux as they wait for Joel Embiid to return from left knee surgery. It didn’t start that way as Paul Reed started 14 of 15 games in the reigning MVP’s absence, but that changed when the Sixers went on a long losing streak and coach Nick Nurse decided he needed more from his big men and started to tinker. Soon after, Mo Bamba became the starter, and Nico Batum finished a game in a small-ball lineup.

Reed was clear about his feelings, sharing that he believed he was demoted. But he also played well as the second big man off the bench. Bamba has started to get his footing, performing well on offense and learning how to better handle NBA switching. And Batum is the grizzled veteran who performs any task he’s asked to fulfill. Nurse will keep tinkering until Embiid is back: “We need to continue to navigate it.”

Tyrese Maxey will continue to be evaluated after suffering a mild concussion.

They certainly need him and a few others back as an undermanned Sixers collective took an “L” to a very beatable Brooklyn Nets team — and yes, one still without Ben Simmons in the Nets lineup over a year later — following a 112-107 loss at the Barclays Center.

Next: The Sixers’ back-to-back continues with a home game against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight at 7:30 (NBCSP).

Danny Brière is no stranger to making trades, even as a rookie general manager. The 46-year-old has already pulled the trigger on five deals, including complicated ones involving the likes of Ivan Provorov, Kevin Hayes, and Cutter Gauthier.

But his biggest test will come on Friday when he oversees his first trade deadline as the man in charge. Will Brière stay true to his word and continue to make moves with the future in mind or stand pat and let the Flyers continue their push to the playoffs unobstructed? The next 64 hours will be a major test for Brière and tell us a lot about the true direction of the organization.

Next: The Flyers head south to face the Florida Panthers on Thursday (7 p.m., NBCSP).

The list of who wasn’t available was daunting. The Union was without three starters (Jack Elliott, Damion Lowe, and Julián Carranza) and a Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 match against Pachuca was on the docket.

The Mexican side held a significant advantage in shots, though the teams had the same number on target. Despite the pressure — and with a little bit of luck — the Union was able to hang on in a scoreless tie.

Next: MLS action continues with a home game on Saturday vs. the Seattle Sounders (7:30 p.m., Apple TV+).

Worth a look

Blowing bubbles: Villanova’s rematch with Seton Hall has big NCAA Tournament implications.

Big gift: Temple athletics recently received the biggest donation in program history.

One to remember: Lower Merion’s coach called this season “the most satisfying ride.”

Special surprise: This West Chester senior and his family shared an emotional reunion on senior day.

🧠 Trivia time answer

Jason Kelce began his college career as a walk-on at Cincinnati. What position did he play at first?

Answer: D: Linebacker. Daniel W. was first with the correct answer.

What you’re saying about Jason Kelce

We asked you: Is Jason Kelce the greatest center in Eagles history? Among your responses:

In my opinion, it is difficult to compare centers from different & distant eras. Of the three mentioned in the article, I think that Kelce was the most athletic & the most intelligent of 3 mentioned in the article. I was 6 years old in 1960 when I became an Eagles fan. I still remember watching away games on a B&W TV and listening to home games on the radio. I would say that Kelce is my favorite & Chuck Bednarik second. — John N.

Not only was Bednarik the greatest center, he may also have been the greatest linebacker. — Robert L.

I was 9 when Concrete Charlie played. Great player, last of the 2-way players. HOF. Ringo I saw for a few years although while great, he was not memorable. Kelce was superb. A true leader on and off the field. For my money he was the greatest Eagle center. Glad he retired while he still has all his faculties. — Nick S.

Jason Kelce is one of my all-time favorites and during the last few years the very heart and soul of the Eagles and one who helped win our first Super Bowl and then go back once again in a losing effort. As a pure center I would rate him right there with Chuck Bednarik, but of course Concrete Charlie was of another era where few can ever match him. Chuck was a decorated WW2 Air Force vet flying 30 combat missions over Germany who was a 3-time All-American at Penn and runner-up for the Heisman Trophy. Chuck was the leader of the Eagles through the many years he played. He sometimes kicked off and also punted as needed. For most of his career he was a two way player being All-Pro at center and linebacker. ... One big plus for Jason was having had to play a much longer and tougher schedule including playoffs than Chuck did in his era. — Everett S.

Concrete Charlie was before my time, but his historical impact (on Frank Gifford) was on defense. To me, Jason Kelce revolutionized the center position. His ability to move and block downfield was unique. The connection he and Jalen Hurts had was why the Brotherly Shove was virtually automatic. Not bad for a 6th-round pick! See you in the Hall in 5 years, Jason. — Alan H.

Without a doubt he is. Not only for his accomplishments on the field, but off the field as well. He proved time and again to be the heart and soul of the Eagles. I wish him the best in life but will sorely miss him. — Kathy T.

Ringo was great, too. Different era. Concrete Charlie played linebacker, too. Also different era. Watched Bednarik play 60 minutes in one game in 1960. Some people may remember it, if they are old like me. — Bill M.

Chuck Bednarik AND Jim Ringo were two of the greatest players in Eagles football history. It would be hard to differentiate between those guys and Jason Kelce. Kelce is a different person, though. Never has an Eagles player displayed such Philly moxie as Kelce. He displays all of the emotions that Philly can display. — Virgil K.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from David Murphy, Matt Breen, Rob Tornoe, Gabe Coffey, Alex Coffey, Scott Lauber, Gina Mizell, Keith Pompey, Jackie Spiegel, Jonathan Tannenwald, Jeff Neiburg, Kerith Gabriel, and Joseph Santoliquito.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Thanks for reading! I’ll be back in your inboxes tomorrow morning. — Maria