Tyrese Maxey will not play against the Brooklyn Nets after experiencing concussion-like symptoms

NEW YORK — Tyrese Maxey will miss Tuesday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center. The 76ers’ All-Star point guard returned to Philly and is under further evaluation after experiencing concussion-like symptoms within the last 24 hours, according to a team source.

While driving the lane, Maxey fell to the court and was inadvertently struck in the back of the head in the third quarter of Sunday’s victory over the Dallas Mavericks. He was examined by the attending physicians and cleared to return to the game. Doctors reassessed the fourth-year veteran after the game and declared him symptom-free.

But given Maxey’s symptoms within the last 24 hours, he has been ruled out.

This is a tough blow for a Sixers squad already playing without Joel Embiid (left knee surgery), De’Anthony Melton (spine), and Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise).

Maxey is averaging career highs in points (26.0 per game), assists (6.3), rebounds (3.7), and steals (1.0). He scored a season-high 51 points against the Utah Jazz on Feb. 1. The Sixers guard also had 50 points against the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 12, and has scored 30 or more points 17 times this season.

Kyle Lowry, Cameron Payne, and two-way addition Jeff Dowtin Jr. are the Sixers’ available point guards against the Nets. Lowry started alongside Maxey the past two games and Dowtin is with the team in Brooklyn, while Payne is questionable after missing Sunday’s game with an illness.