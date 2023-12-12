Albert F. Willis, celebrated Black trailblazer, community leader, and former Montford Point Marine, has died at 101

Albert F. Willis, 101, of Philadelphia, celebrated Black trailblazer, longtime community leader, and former Montford Point Marine, died Monday, Dec. 4, of age-associated decline at his daughter’s home in Waldorf, Md.

A lifelong Philadelphian, Mr. Willis was committed to racial equality, community service, and military veterans, and he broke through social and employment barriers in the 1940s and beyond. He became the first Black commander of American Legion Post 21 in Southwest Philadelphia 20 years ago and was so popular with veterans and community advocates that the city renamed the 6400 block of Paschall Avenue as Albert Willis Way in 2017.

As a Montford Point Marine, Mr. Willis was one of the first Black Americans to enlist after President Franklin D. Roosevelt prohibited discriminatory hiring practices in the military in 1941. He joined the Marines in 1942, endured racial prejudice and brutal living conditions at basic training camp at Montford Point, N.C., and went on to serve in Iwo Jima and elsewhere during World War II.

He later served during the Korean War and the early days of the Vietnam War, earned several medals, and rose to the rank of sergeant major before retiring from active duty in 1964. He also held other leadership positions for the American Legion and was one-time president of the Philadelphia Chapter of the National Montford Point Marine Association.

In 2022, friends and family celebrated his 100th birthday at American Legion Post 21, and 6ABC covered the event. “This man is a walking history book,” said his stepson Robert Percell. “He hasn’t lost a step.” Joe Geeter, of the Montford Point Marine Association, said: “He’s truly an American who deserves celebration.”

As a civilian, Mr. Willis was the first Black man, or among the first, in Philadelphia to work as a detective for the Police Department, as a guard at Holmesburg Prison, and as a bus driver for Philadelphia Transportation Co. He also worked for the U.S. Postal Service and as a manager for the city’s Redevelopment Authority and Housing Authority.

He served for a time as administrative assistant to U.S. Rep. William Gray and as president of the West Philadelphia Anti-Poverty Program. He was also active with the Boys Scouts of America, Freemasons, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Shriners International, and other organizations.

“He was a helper and always wanted to be part of something,” said longtime friend Franchella Slater. “He was business-minded and offered us all great words of advice for many years.”

Albert Franklin Willis was born April 22, 1922, in Philadelphia. He graduated from Central High School in 1939, attended Howard University for a year, and earned a bachelor’s degree at Knoxville College in Tennessee in 1949. Later, he earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Florida.

He had daughters Anita and Gloria by a first marriage, and son Ronald Williams. Later, he married Ruth Foster, and they had son Albert Jr. and daughter Charese. He then married Jacqueline Percell and welcomed her children and family into his. His wife and former wives died earlier.

Mr. Willis was an acolyte at his church as a boy and later attended services at Faith Memorial and Friendship Union American Episcopal Churches. He liked to organize youth drill teams for the Elks and appear with them in Veterans Day parades and other events.

He lived in West Philadelphia and other neighborhoods over the years and was active in all of them. Recently, he had been living with his daughter Charese in Virginia and Maryland to be close to family.

“He was always going forward,” his daughter said. “He always wanted to enhance things, fix things, make things better for the community. He enjoyed being with people, and he loved being with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”

In addition to his children, Mr. Willis is survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and other relatives. Three brothers and a sister died earlier.

Visitation with the family is to be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15, at Tindley Temple United Methodist Church, 750 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146. A service is to follow.

Donations in his name may be made to the American Legion, 700 N. Pennsylvania St., Box 1055, Indianapolis, Ind. 46206; and the National Montford Point Marine Association, Box 40477, Mobile, Ala. 36640.