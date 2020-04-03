Mr. Allegretti devoted his entire career to planning, building, renovating, and maintaining housing for the city’s low-income residents. While working at the Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation in the mid-’80s, he came up with a new program to help cash-poor homeowners pay for emergency repairs. Known as Basic Systems Repair, it has kept hundreds of Philadelphia homeowners from being displaced simply because they didn’t have the money to fix a leaky roof or broken heater. Today, "that program is the cornerstone” of Philadelphia’s affordable housing strategy, said John Kromer, a former Director of Housing for the city, and an instructor at the Fels Institute of Government.