Angelo J. Foglietta, Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas judge and longtime attorney, has died at 75

Angelo J. Foglietta, 75, of Philadelphia, two-term judge for the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, former chief assistant city solicitor, longtime private practice attorney, board member, and volunteer, died Sunday, Sept. 28, of cancer at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Judge Foglietta was elected to the Court of Common Pleas in 2011 and retained in 2021 for a second 10-year term. He ruled in robbery, fraud, and other cases in the Criminal Trial Division until 2015, and then presided over personal injury suits, breach of contracts, and other complex issues for 10 years in the Civil Trial Division.

Among his many pivotal civil cases were the 2024 Elon Musk Pennsylvania voter sweepstakes, the 2021 Police Department labor contract restructuring proposal, and the 2015 child sex abuse charges against Pennsylvania State University and former football coach Jerry Sandusky. “He had a long and distinguished career as an attorney and on the bench,” Katayun I. Jaffari, chancellor of the Philadelphia Bar Association, said in a tribute, “and we were grateful for his generosity in sharing his knowledge and experiences.”

Courtroom colleagues called Judge Foglietta “extremely respected,” “a rare breed” and “a good guy with a great sense of humor.” One said: “Working with him was a pleasure.”

A family who appeared before him said he was a “man of character” and noted his “genuine empathy and compassion” in a posttrial message. Attorney Frank DiMeo said: “He always made anyone appearing before him know they were being heard.” Attorney Dino Privitera said: “He was a great jurist and an even better person.”

Judge Foglietta joined the city solicitor’s office after law school in the late 1970s. He worked in the Major Trial Unit, created Philadelphia’s first Expedited Settlement Program, and rose to chief assistant city solicitor.

He left for private practice in 1985 and handled all kinds of criminal and civil cases for more than 25 years. He also served as vice chair of an American Bar Association committee, board president of United Communities Southeast Philadelphia, and board member of the Widener University Delaware Law School alumni association.

“He loved knowledge,” said his daughter Natalie. “He was smart in mind, body, and soul. He was extremely determined and put his heart into everything he did.”

He was active with the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce and volunteered with what is now the SeniorLAW Center, Special Olympics, Feed the Children, and other groups. “Judge Foglietta exemplified fairness, wisdom, and compassion both in and out of the courtroom,” colleagues at the Philadelphia Association of Defense Counsel said in a tribute.

Friends called him the GOAT. One said: “He was fair, honest, and pleasant, all at the same time.”

Angelo Joseph Foglietta was born June 27, 1950, in South Philadelphia. He grew up in Bella Vista, made lasting memories with young friends at Palumbo Playground, and graduated from the old Bishop Neumann High School in 1968.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and sociology at St. Joseph’s University in 1972 and his law degree at what is now Widener’s Delaware School of Law in 1976. He was the nephew of Tom Foglietta, a former U.S. representative and ambassador to Italy, and grandson of Michael Foglietta, a City Councilman in the 1940s and ‘50s.

He married Gina D’Ambrosio, and they had daughters Natalie, Jessica, and Jacqueline, and lived in Bella Vista, Queen Village, and Gladwyne. After a divorce, he moved back to Philadelphia.

Judge Foglietta was an avid hunter who bagged game across the United States and in Canada and Africa. He followed the Phillies closely, and his family nicknamed him Hughie.

“He never forgot where he came from and treated everyone with dignity and respect.” Attorney Dino Privitera on Judge Foglietta

“He was known for his infectious personality, generous spirit, and passion for community,” his family said in a tribute. His daughter Natalie said: “He was abundant and boisterous. His personality filled the room, and everybody loved him.”

In addition to his daughters and former wife, Judge Foglietta is survived by two grandchildren, a sister, two brothers, and other relatives. A sister died earlier.

Services were held Oct. 3.

Donations in his name may be made to the Justinian Foundation of Philadelphia, Attn. Anthony Christina, Box 6446, Philadelphia, Pa. 19145.

