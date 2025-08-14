Anita T. Conner, pioneering financial consultant and breast cancer awareness activist, has died at 68

Anita T. Conner, 68, of Elkins Park, celebrated owner of the Anita T. Conner Financial Group, pioneering Black female certified public accountant and financial planner, former adjunct professor of accounting, cofounder of the Praise Is The Cure breast cancer advocacy group, mentor, and volunteer, died Monday, Aug. 4, of complications from breast cancer at Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Born in Philadelphia and reared in Glenside, Montgomery County, Mrs. Conner earned accounting and tax degrees at Drexel and Philadelphia Universities. She was an expert in tax, investment, and insurance services, and she established Anita T. Conner & Associates in 1987.

Advertisement

She directed much of her work to families, businesses, churches, and nonprofits in Black communities, and worked closely for years with her daughter, Kerri, also a CPA. They called themselves the tax divas and appeared together in lively online interviews, advertisements, and YouTube videos.

Mrs. Connor was energetic and engaging, colleagues said, and she mentored her son, John K. Conner Jr., and other young accountants. She also created the George E. Thorne Financial Education Center to provide continuing instruction to clients and others in the community. She named it after her mentor, her father.

She addressed issues about personal and business finance on radio programs and elsewhere, and said often that her philosophy was: If I help others grow, I will grow. She overcame racism and misogyny as a young entrepreneur, served later as president of the Philadelphia chapter of the National Association of Black Accountants, and was active with the Eastern Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, Pennsylvania Society of Public Accountants, and other groups.

In the 1980s, she was a controller, tax manager, and tax accountant at what is now PricewaterhouseCoopers and Penn Mutual. She taught accounting classes at Pennsylvania State and Philadelphia Universities in the 1980s and ’90s.

» READ MORE: Conner mother and daughter talk about breast cancer

She won awards for her business outreach to underserved areas and was recognized by Philadelphia Magazine as a top wealth manager. “But,” her family said in a tribute, “Anita’s true legacy lies in her generosity, her mentorship, and the careers she influenced.”

In 1998, Mrs. Conner was diagnosed with breast cancer. In 2005, she and her daughter cofounded Praise Is The Cure. The Jenkintown-based nonprofit partners with local Black churches and other groups to organize breast cancer awareness fairs and forums, survivor celebrations, and caregiver support training programs.

She especially recruited church leaders and pastors to the cause, she said, because of their influence in the community. “Most pastors are men, and I think they are scared to talk about breasts in the pulpit unless somebody gives them permission,” Mrs. Conner told The Inquirer in 2008.

She, too, spoke often about breast cancer awareness in churches and schools, and at conferences and other public events. She and her daughter were featured in The Inquirer, Chestnut Hill Local, Philadelphia Citizen, and other publications, and they were cochairs of the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure breast cancer fundraiser in 2008.

» READ MORE: John Conner: Beast cancer caregiving is isolating, especially for men

In a tribute, colleagues at Praise Is The Cure called Mrs. Conner a “warrior, a visionary, and a light in our community.” They said: “Her impact will live on forever.”

She enlisted her husband, John, as a male caregiver support group leader and told The Inquirer in 2012: “Our vision is to create a community with less victims and more breast cancer survivors. And we do that by motivating, educating, and encouraging African Americans to get their screenings and treatments.”

Radio personality Patty Jackson praised Mrs. Conner on Facebook and said: “She fought an amazing battle, and she blessed so many women and their family as they battled this disease.”

Her daughter, Kerri Conner Matchett, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008. She died in 2022.

» READ MORE: Conner survivor team is spreading the word

Mrs. Conner was baptized at Antioch Baptist Church in Glenside and served later at Salem Baptist Church of Abington as treasurer of the Board of Trustees and leader of the Finance Department. She also guided its Purpose Driven Life initiative and helped develop the Family Life Center.

“Her priorities were faith and family,” her husband said. A friend said on Facebook: “She was a loving and giving person.”

Anita Marie Thorne was born Oct. 14, 1956, in Philadelphia. She was studious, athletic, and captain of the cheerleading squad at Abington High School.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting at Drexel in 1979 and a master’s degree in taxation at Philadelphia University in 1994. She met John Conner in 10th grade, and they married in 1980 and had a daughter, Kerri, and a son, John Jr.

» READ MORE: Kerri Conner Matchett: When her breast cancer returned, she had to tell the kids.

Mrs. Conner liked to garden, and one of her favorites sayings was: Dream big and work hard. “Anita was a ray of sunshine,” said her cousin, Walter Smith. Pat Smith, also a cousin, said: “She had a welcoming spirit.”

Her family said: “Anita’s life is a testament to strength, grace, and an unwavering commitment to service.”

In addition to her husband, son, and cousins, Mrs. Conner is survived by seven grandchildren and other relatives. A brother died earlier.

Visitation with the family is to be from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 15, at Salem Baptist Church of Abington, 2741 Woodland Ave. Abington, Pa. 19001. A Delta Sigma Theta Sorority service is to be at 9 a.m. A funeral service is to be at 10.

Donations in her name may be made to Praise Is The Cure, 766 Old York Rd., Jenkintown, Pa. 19046.