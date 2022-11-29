Annie E. Young, 102, of Philadelphia, energetic church and community leader, longtime city employee, and creative entrepreneur, died Sunday, Oct. 23, from complications of dementia at her home.

Determined to use her energy, intelligence, and compassion to serve her church, Mrs. Young, among other things, created and supervised a summer Bible school program at Mount Olivet Tabernacle Baptist Church in the 1960s. She was president and vice president of the church’s ladies auxiliary ushers ministry for 50 years, mentored the junior ushers, and served as treasurer.

In her Lansdowne Avenue neighborhood, she was block captain and touched the lives of countless children as den mother for both the Boy Scouts of America and Girl Scouts of the USA.

She worked for the city in the 1960s, ‘70s, and ‘80s as a school monitor at Robert E. Lamberton High School, and custodial worker at Philadelphia International Airport. Assigned to clean only restrooms at first, Mrs. Young challenged the notion that women could not handle the buffers and other heavy equipment used in the airport concourses and became the first woman in the union to assume that role. She retired in 1983.

That wasn’t the first time Mrs. Young shattered gender stereotypes and paved the way for future generations of women. During World War II, she worked as a welder at the Navy Yard in South Philadelphia and dangled off ships as she secured countless rivets.

She also valued education so much that, after dropping out of high school decades earlier, she returned to the classroom in her 70s and earned a high school equivalency credential. “She always told us how important education was,” said her daughter Aneva Gilbert. “And when she wanted something, she went out and got it.”

An expert seamstress and tireless cook, Mrs. Young made curtains and clothes for herself and her family, reupholstered furniture, knitted and crocheted sweaters and hats, canned food, and whipped up meals and cakes that were in such demand that she had side jobs of catering and selling her cakes. She also repaired the church ushers’ uniforms.

“Seeing how much she could accomplish in such short periods of time was amazing,” her family said in a tribute. “There was nothing she would not do for her church and church family.” Her daughter Gloria said: “I utilize what she taught me till this very day, and I am truly grateful.”

» READ MORE: Mrs. Young's family and friends speak lovingly about her at a joyous service

Mrs. Young was still driving and starting new projects when she was 90 and refused to sit still even after being confined to a wheelchair. “She rolled everywhere,” Gilbert said. “She had so much energy that I couldn’t keep up.”

Born March 7, 1920, in Stanton, Tenn., AnnEva Carney was the second of five children. She learned later in life that her heritage included American Indian, and she changed her name to Annie E. when she went north to avoid confusion over its spelling. She got married when she was 16, had daughter Mary Elizabeth, and moved north to Philadelphia a year later.

Her husband was declared missing in action during World War II, and she later married Lemon Young, and they set up house in West Philadelphia in 1952. She became a community activist over 70 years in her neighborhood and had daughters Jacquelyne, Gloria, and Aneva, and sons Robert, Clarence, and Lamont.

Mrs. Young liked to laugh with friends on her many visits to the casinos in Atlantic City but tried to get home in time to watch Family Feud and the Maury Povich show, Maury, on TV. She liked to garden, line-dance, laugh at comedian Steve Harvey, and could tell a pretty good joke herself.

She and her husband took the children south during the summers to visit relatives, and, when that wasn’t possible, made sure they attended summer Bible school to stay out of mischief. “She did a good job because none of us got into trouble,” Gilbert said. “She was always involved with her family and ready to help other people.”

Her granddaughter Ruthie said: “I will forever cherish the memories of your love and life lessons.”

In addition to her children and granddaughter, Mrs. Young is survived by 17 other grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 15 great-great-grandchildren. Her husband, daughter Mary Elizabeth, son Clarence, two brothers, and two sisters died earlier.

Services were Nov. 7.

Donations in her name may be made to Mount Olivet Tabernacle Baptist Church, 647 N. 42nd St. Philadelphia, Pa. 19104.