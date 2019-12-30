Arthur Levy, 89, of Media, a lawyer who never strayed far from his roots in Chester, Delaware County, died Friday, Dec. 27, of pneumonia at Wesley Enhanced Living Main Line, an assisted living facility formerly called Martin’s Run.
Mr. Levy was a family man, a lawyer who practiced in Chester and then Media, and a participant in his synagogue, Congregation Ohev Shalom, where he edited the dedication book marking the synagogue’s 1964 move from Chester to Wallingford.
But a defining trait, his family said, was his choice to live and work close to home. While others left the Philadelphia area or sought jobs with big law firms in Center City, Mr. Levy preferred to practice at small suburban law firms.
“He had close ties to his hometown,” said daughter Gayle. “He never moved more than a few miles away.”
He was the solicitor for the Ridley, Chichester, and William Penn School Districts for more than 30 years, his family said.
After a stint in the Army, he returned to Chester to practice law with his uncle and brother in the firm of McClenachan, Blumberg & Levy, later Levy & Levy. Its lawyers were solicitors for Delaware County municipalities, and also handled real estate and title matters.
Later, he worked for what is now Eckell Sparks in Media until retiring in 2005.
The pattern was set early for a life of close family ties. Mr. Levy was born in 1930 to George and Ada Blumberg Levy. His father was a manager at Speare Bros., a department store at Seventh Street and Edgmont Avenue in Chester; his mother was a homemaker. Mr. Levy grew up in a home on 21st Street filled with relatives.
He shared a bedroom with his uncles Albert and Louis and his brother, Melvin, who later became a lawyer and a judge of Delaware County Court. Mr. Levy’s Aunt Anne also lived in the house.
Mr. Levy told family members he was proudest of playing point guard for the Chester High School basketball team and being voted “most dependable” among his classmates.
Mr. Levy enrolled at the University of Pennsylvania, and after graduating in 1952, followed his brother and Uncle Albert into the field of law. He graduated in 1955 with a degree from the Penn Law School. While there, he met Barbara Binder. They married in 1955.
After his military service in South Carolina, Mr. Levy and his wife returned to Chester to start a family. They moved to Wallingford in 1966 and to Martin’s Run in 2013. The Levy family also maintained a condo unit in Ventnor, N.J.
In retirement, Mr. Levy enjoyed following the Philadelphia sports teams, playing bridge online, and staying involved in the social life of Ohev Shalom.
Stanton Myerson, who is on the board of directors of the synagogue, described Mr. Levy as “a gentleman and a kind soul.”
“He was religious in the sense that he knew a lot about the Jewish religion,” Myerson said. “He was always involved in activities at the synagogue, although he was never an officer.”
His family said Mr. Levy would be remembered for his engaging intellect, his curiosity, and the manner in which he put others at ease. He inspired many young people, including his daughter, to pursue a law career.
Besides his wife and daughter, he is survived by another daughter, Adina, and three grandchildren. A son, Leonard, died in 1967 at age 4.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Congregation Ohev Shalom, 2 Chester Rd., Wallingford. Shiva will be observed at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 1, at Wesley Enhanced Living Main Line, 100 Halcyon Dr., Media.