Barbara A. Rocco, retired director of housing and residence life at Thomas Jefferson, and lifelong Phillies fan, has died at 81

Barbara A. Rocco, 81, of Philadelphia, retired director of housing and residence life at Thomas Jefferson University, former Philadelphia Housing Authority administrator, and lifelong Phillies fan, died Friday, Oct. 6, of cancer at her home in Fairmount.

Ms. Rocco grew up in South Philadelphia and spent most of her professional career helping others navigate housing issues on the Jefferson campus in Center City and before that at the sprawling Tasker Homes public housing community in the Grays Ferry section of Southwest Philadelphia.

She joined Jefferson in 1977, became its chief housing officer in 1983, and was named director of housing and residence life in 1988. She sat on the university’s Housing Advisory Board and, in addition to student accommodations, oversaw the university’s pioneering short-term housing programs for visitors and hospital patient families.

She supervised student resident advisers and told her family often that her goal was to go “that extra mile” for Jefferson’s students, patients, and visitors. She retired in 2002 just as Jefferson was embarking on ambitious renovations for its two main student housing buildings on Walnut Street. Colleagues at the time called her “a tireless advocate for the campus housing community.”

Ms. Rocco graduated from St. Maria Goretti High School, now Sts. John Neumann and Maria Goretti High School, in 1960 and went to work almost immediately at the Philadelphia Housing Authority’s Tasker Homes. She started at the front desk in one of the main facilities and eventually got involved with nearly all aspects of the 125-building, 1,077-unit complex.

She became a go-to person regarding tenant leases, property maintenance, personal safety, and other aspects of rental living. She talked daily with residents. She formed bonds with her housing authority colleagues.

Over time, she and a diverse group of dedicated colleagues formed an effective voice for dignified and sustainable public housing. “She always said those interactions deepened her curiosity and understanding of the world,” said her daughter, Alisa Giardinelli. “It was an opportunity for her to connect and learn.”

The Tasker Homes were demolished in 2004 and replaced by what is now Greater Grays Ferry Estates. In 1968, Ms. Rocco transferred to the Housing Authority’s headquarters in Center City. She left the agency in 1972 and worked for what is now the Greater Philadelphia Health Action nonprofit health-care provider until joining Jefferson five years later.

“She was a force to be reckoned with in a good way,” said former Jefferson colleague Pat Pascetta. “She was well-respected by me and all those she encountered.”

Barbara Ann Rocco was born May 25, 1942, in South Philadelphia. She and her sister and brother grew up across the street from Rocco’s Barbershop, a fixture at 22nd and Winton Streets for more than 100 years that was established by her grandfather.

She was a member of Goretti’s second graduating class and a lifelong Phillies, Eagles, and Villanova basketball fan. She married Joseph Giardinelli, and they had daughters Alisa and Andrea. After a divorce, she married David Schock. They divorced later. Her first husband died earlier.

Ms. Rocco was especially proud of her status as a “three-ballpark” Phillies fan. She cheered for her favorite players at Connie Mack Stadium, Veterans Stadium, and Citizens Bank Park. In October 2008, she made sure to be among the throng that descended on Broad Street when the Phillies won the World Series.

She followed Villanova basketball when the Phillies were idle and had season tickets to Eagles games — until Buddy Ryan, whom she vehemently disliked, became head coach in 1986. She enjoyed pinochle and other card games, and shared an encyclopedic knowledge about movies and all things Hollywood.

She read constantly, loved being part of a book club, and made her extensive personal library available to anyone who needed a page-turner. “Books were currency to her,” said her daughter Alisa.

She was known for making short stories long, often saying, with a laugh: “I’ll start with Adam and Eve.” Her daughter Alisa said: “She was vivacious. She was curious. She always wanted to learn about everything.”

Pascetta, her longtime friend and colleague, said: “She certainly made her mark.”

In addition to her daughters and second former husband, Ms. Rocco is survived by two grandchildren and other relatives. Her sister and brother died earlier.

A celebration of her life is to be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Philadelphian, 2401 Pennsylvania Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19130.

Donations in her name may be made to Thomas Jefferson University’s Loretta F. and Barbara A. Rocco Memorial Scholarship Fund, Office of Institutional Advancement, Dept. 825434, Box 71331, Philadelphia, Pa. 19176.