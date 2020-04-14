Bernard “C.B.” Kimmins, 76, formerly of Philadelphia, a teacher and volunteer anti-crime activist in some of the city’s poorest sections, died Sunday, April 12, of complications from Parkinson’s disease at Broomall Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
For four decades, Mr. Kimmins, equipped with only a bullhorn and hardhat, cruised the streets at night with another activist. They stared down drug dealers and tried to steer young people away from a life of crime.
“He was willing to be involved in any issue to help the community and get rid of crime,” said former City Councilmember Jannie L. Blackwell, in whose district Mr. Kimmins volunteered. “We have really lost one of the giants. Nobody can replace C.B. Kimmins.”
In the 1980s and ’90s, when blocks in Mantua were awash in crack cocaine dealing, Mr. Kimmins and his companion would stand vigil nightly outside a drug house until the dealers got fed up and left. Although the dealers sometimes threatened his life, he was unafraid, family and friends said.
“He wouldn’t give in, and he wouldn’t give up,” Blackwell said.
“He was a good man for the city, and he knew everybody,” said his sister, Pamela Carroll.
Born in Atlantic City, Mr. Kimmins grew up in Philadelphia, where he graduated from Cardinal Dougherty High School and from what is now St. Joseph’s University. He was working toward a master’s degree at Temple University.
Mr. Kimmins began his volunteer work in 1967 as a gang-control worker for the city, then served at the anti-gang House of Umoja under Sister Falaka Fattah. His call to resist crime was rooted in deep faith, his sister said.
“He was very religious and went to church every day,” Carroll said.
While volunteering was his passion, his occupation was teaching middle school in Philadelphia, including at West Oak Lane’s Wagner Junior High in the 1970s.
During 30 years in the classroom, Mr. Kimmins conveyed a consistent message: Students should avoid drugs, violence, guns, and bullying. Instead, they should learn tolerance for others.
Constance E. Clayton, the School District’s superintendent from 1982 to 1993, said Mr. Kimmins was effective with young people. His mop of curly hair and his hardhat festooned with stickers and pins from activist groups only deepened his appeal.
“He won the respect of the students and did a great deal to help young people get on the right path and stay on it,” Clayton said. “Sometimes when kids are in trouble, adults disrespect them, but he didn’t disrespect kids.”
It was students who came up with the nickname “C.B.,” for “Cool Bernie,” the magazine 34th Street reported in January 2008.
If a call went out for someone to address youth groups, Mr. Kimmins responded. “He had a message of respect for law enforcement, parents, clergy, teachers, adults, and fellow young people,” U.S. Rep. Bob Brady read into the Nov. 3, 2011, Congressional Record as part of a tribute to Mr. Kimmins.
“Whenever people were assembled, C.B. was pleased to be there, if he thought he could be helpful,” Blackwell said. “He was a good person and part of the struggle.”
Although Mr. Kimmins’ work wasn’t formally sanctioned by law enforcement agencies, he had their tacit approval to pursue his mission on the streets. He chaired the city’s Citizens Advisory Board for Probation and Parole and led the neighborhood group Mantua Against Drugs starting in 2000.
He received $75 a week from the Mantua group, barely enough to cover coffee and SEPTA tokens, 34th Street reported.
Mr. Kimmins received many honors, including the 1999 Martin Luther King Jr. Community Involvement Recognition Award, the magazine reported. The accolade, presented by University of Pennsylvania president Judith Rodin and civil rights activist Al Sharpton, recognized Mr. Kimmins’ work in West Philadelphia.
Mr. Kimmins retired several years ago when his health declined. He lived in a Broomall apartment before moving to Broomall Rehabilitation.
Besides his sister, he is survived by daughters Brynne and Brielle.
Services will be held later.