Charles W. Sweeney Jr., retired Philadelphia assistant district attorney, has died at 84

Charles W. Sweeney Jr., 84, of Philadelphia, retired assistant district attorney, legal mentor, and national champion rower, died Thursday, Jan. 4, of complications from pneumonia at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Known for his quiet diligence and collegiality as a trial lawyer for the city of Philadelphia, Mr. Sweeney participated in thousands of court cases over four decades. He also mentored dozens of fellow attorneys and judges in the art of litigation, and was tasked with some of the city’s most important legal work.

He joined the office of District Attorney James Crumlish Jr. right out of Temple University Law School, now the James E. Beasley School of Law, in 1964, and spent 40 years working with DAs Arlen Specter, F. Emmett Fitzpatrick, Ed Rendell, Ron Castille, and Lynn Abraham. Especially adept at advising young lawyers on details and nuance of legal procedures, he worked with the DA’s internship program for several years.

He became an expert in evaluating the merits of cases and helped ease docket backlog in the 1990s and early 2000s by determining initial plea deal offers that often kept cases out of court. “He was proud,” said his son Shannon, “of a career securing justice on behalf of the citizens and crime victims of his city.”

He left a legacy, his family said in a tribute, of “fierce, respectful, and honorable advocacy.”

As a young athlete in the 1950s, Mr. Sweeney was part of national championship crew teams at St. Joseph’s Preparatory School and St. Joseph’s College, now St. Joseph’s University. His father was a prominent Philadelphia lawyer and state representative, so Mr. Sweeney grew up around the law and government issues.

He was generally reserved, thoughtful, and levelheaded in and out of the courtroom. “So when he spoke,” his son said, “you listened.”

Charles William Sweeney Jr. was born Dec. 13, 1939, in Philadelphia. His grew up in Fairmount and, like his father, graduated from St. Joe’s Prep, St. Joe’s College, and Temple. He attended his class of 1957 reunions at the Prep for years and was a longtime donor and fundraiser.

He majored in history at St. Joe’s College and worked jobs as a lifeguard in Longport and substitute teacher, and at a post office and brewery before the DA’s office. He married Sandra Metzradt, and they lived in Fox Chase, and had sons Charles III and Christian, and daughter Alissandra.

After a divorce, he married Carol Ann Meehan in 1984, and they had sons Shannon and Kyle, and lived in Roxborough and Center City. He traveled all over Europe with his wife, but his favorite destination was usually the Jersey Shore, especially Sea Isle City.

Mr. Sweeney survived cancer in 2001, had a love-hate relationship with dogs, and liked to supervise the family touch football games and Wiffle ball tournaments. His grandchildren called him Pops, and he was always showing up at their games and other events.

He was in charge of Sunday dinners, including the cooking, and made a memorable red gravy from scratch, meatloaf, and scalloped potatoes. He was good, his children said, at keeping his extended family connected.

“He was ecstatic to be a grandfather and watch his grandkids be together down the shore,” his son Shannon said. A former colleague said in an online tribute: “It was an honor to know and work with him. The world was a much better place with him in it.”

In addition to his wife, children, and former wife, Mr. Sweeney is survived by 14 grandchildren, two sisters, one brother, and other relatives. Two sisters and a brother died earlier.

Visitation with the family is to be from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119 Rector St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19127. A funeral Mass is to follow.

Donations in his name may be made to the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia, 3068 Belgrade St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19134, and Philadelphia City Rowing, 450 Plymouth Rd., Suite 305, Plymouth Meeting, Pa. 19462.