- Karen Kelly
- 62 years old
- Lived in Haverford
- She suffered a brain aneurysm and still took care of her elderly mother
Karen Denise Kelly was creative and unafraid to try something new. That was especially true in her early 50s when she shifted careers from makeup artist to periodontal assistant.
But her major achievement, one that drew admiration from her entire family, came after she suffered a brain aneurysm a little more than two years ago. She was still able to care for her mother, Rose.
“It was a miracle that she survived that and then rehabilitated herself after many months,” said son Corey. “She came back home and was able to take care of her mother, who is 84 years old, on top of babysitting her grandchildren and helping out my brother.
“I really admired the fact that she was able to do so much. She was a very strong woman, very, very determined.”
Ms. Kelly, 62, of Haverford, died Saturday, April 4, at Lankenau Medical Center of complications related to the coronavirus.
Corey Kelly said his mother was a trailblazing “visual merchandiser” who designed windows and interiors for specialty stores and retailers in the 1980s and 1990s, including Macy’s. He said she inspired him to become a fashion stylist after he accompanied her to work as a child and went behind the scenes with her.
“I was just in awe of that entire world,” he said. “It‘s funny to me when I look back on it, because I never thought that it would have inspired me so much. Now that I’m doing it in New York on another level with magazines and photo shoots and stuff, it’s like, ‘Wow, my mom really rubbed off on me.’ ”
Kelly said his mother eventually tired of the physical work her job entailed but wanted to remain at Macy’s. So she went into beauty to utilize her creative skills. She finished that portion of her career with Sephora before going to dental school to prepare for her next career.
She was a member of Bethel A.M.E. Church of Bryn Mawr.
In addition to her son and mother, Ms. Kelly is survived by son Joshua, a sister, three half-siblings, and three grandchildren.
— Joe Juliano