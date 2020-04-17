Brittany Bundy paused briefly to think of an appropriate description of her husband, Delaware County paramedic Kevin Bundy Jr.
“Did you ever hear somebody say, ‘They don’t make them like him any more?’ ” she said. “Kevin was that, the kind they don’t make anymore. He could be going through so much, and you wouldn’t even know because he was always smiling. He thought smiling and laughing could change anything.
“He was a big goofball. I used to get mad at him and say, ‘Babe, you don’t take anything serious.’ He said, ‘If you get wrapped up in that [bad] stuff, you’ll be depressed and sick.’ My husband helped so many sick people throughout his paramedic career. He tried not to bring it home. He always stayed positive.”
Mr. Bundy, 33, of Southwest Philadelphia, who worked for three years as a full-time Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital paramedic, died Sunday night, April 12, of complications related to the coronavirus. He also worked part-time for Crozer-Keystone Emergency Medical Services.
Ms. Bundy said her husband loved to help people.
“I would ask him, ‘Is this what you love to do? Do you enjoy it, or do you love it?’” she said. “He loved it."
She said the couple, who married last September, loved to go to dinner at their favorite spot, the Vietnam Café near University City.They also enjoyed watching movies at home with a bowl of popcorn.
Bruce Egan, Delaware County president for the Emergency Health Services Council, was Mr. Bundy’s lead instructor in the paramedic program at Delaware County Community College and said he had “a very positive outlook on life.”
“He definitely always saw the bright side of things,” Egan said. “He was a very hard worker. He would put his mind to things, and he was able to accomplish them. He just made everybody around him feel good about themselves."
In addition to his wife, Mr. Bundy, who graduated from Bok Technical High School, is survived by his parents, Helen Brown and Kevin Bundy Sr., and four sisters..
— Joe Juliano