One of the first things folks will tell you about Michael McIntyre is his smile – bright, warm.
Next might be his can-do spirit, his commitment to children and community, his love of God and family. Did we mention that smile?
“He always came with a smile,” said his friend Donavan West, president of the African-American Chamber of Commerce of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. “You never heard a ‘no’ from him. He always said, ‘I don’t see why we can’t make that happen.’ He was always a guy of positive energy.”
“He had an infectious smile,” said Kellie Easton, one of Mr. McIntyre’s two daughters.
Originally from North Carolina, Mr. McIntyre lived in Philadelphia for about the last 17 years, most recently in Southwest.
“He was a man with a very strong social justice and civil rights background. He spent his career working to ensure opportunity for children,” said Easton.
Most recently a consultant for nonprofits, Mr. McIntyre had been involved with the YMCA and the Philadelphia nonprofit People for People, where he was active in their workforce development efforts and their child care center, said Easton.
Mr. McIntyre was a deacon with Greater Exodus Baptist Church in North Philadelphia, and he was devoted to family.
“He loved his family,” said Easton, “especially his wife, his children, and his grandchildren.”
His wife, Yvette, passed away in 2012.
West recalled that time as a testament to his friend’s spirit and selflessness.
“Even when he was in pain, you just didn’t know,” West said. “Even when he lost his wife, and he had a tough time, he’d say, ‘God is good.’ You’d go there to console him, and you’d walk away with encouragement.”
Easton said her father passed away on Thursday, April 16, at the Mercy Fitzgerald hospital campus after being diagnosed with the coronavirus. Easton said the family had believed he was going to be released that day.
In addition to Easton of Winston-Salem, N.C., Mr. McIntyre is survived by his daughter Tiffany Ellis of Philadelphia; his sisters, Deborah Chaney and Rosa Caldwell, both of Winston-Salem; his brothers, Ricky McIntyre of Fayetteville, N.C., and Charles McIntyre of Philadelphia; and six grandchildren.
Memorial services for Mr. McIntyre are being planned for Philadelphia and North Carolina.
— Rita Giordano