- Ross Mordecai
- 62 years old
- Lived in West Philly
- A biker and DJ, his joy was life itself and the people he held dear
In the West Philly neighborhood where Ross Mordecai spent most of his life, they called him the Gentle Giant, a big-hearted man who took outsize delight in his family and friends, and making people smile. Another nickname was “Shorty,” and that itself was a laugh. Because at nearly 6-foot-11, he was anything but.
“There was no mistaking,” said Joan Lawson, one of his sisters, a bit of mirth in her tone. “If you met him once, you knew him and he knew you. He’d try to do anything for anybody if he could.”
Some people define themselves by a career or a craft. For Mr. Mordecai, it was his zest for life.
“He did a lot of jobs that allowed him to be around people,” Lawson said.
Lawson said her brother had been in a health-related facility with some chronic issues when the family was informed on Wednesday, April 1, that he had been diagnosed with the coronavirus and had been moved to Riddle Hospital. She said he died on Easter, April 12.
Mr. Mordecai enjoyed DJing. He worked in arcades. He worked in bicycle shops fixing bikes. Except, of course, when it came to the youngsters he knew from the neighborhood. His sister said he’d fix their bikes free.
Mr. Mordecai moved with his family in 1970 from New York City to Philadelphia. He attended Philadelphia public schools, including University City High School.
As an adult, Mr. Mordecai took pride in keeping the neighborhood playground near his family’s home clean and tidy.
He also took pride and delight in the accomplishments and endeavors of his nephews and niece, attending their events whenever he could.
“He had a good heart,” Lawson said. “He’d make you laugh. You couldn’t get around that.”
In addition to his sister, Mr. Mordecai is survived by another sister, three nephews, a niece, and other relatives.
The family intends to hold a memorial service at a later time.
— Rita Giordano