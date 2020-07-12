“She was an institution within the institution,” said Curtis president and CEO Roberto Díaz. “She just experienced it all, she knew it all, she remembered it all. There was really nobody at Curtis, certainly not teaching at Curtis, that she had not had some contact with from very early on. She could talk about the school and its evolution with an authority that no one else could. It’s a huge, huge loss for all of us — our one contact to the very beginning of the school.”