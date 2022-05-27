Curtis J. Wilson Jr., 71, of Bala Cynwyd, senior vice president in wealth management for UBS Financial Services in Philadelphia and Conshohocken, longtime triathlete, and avid photographer, died Monday, May 16, at ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del., after suffering a medical event during a triathlon.

Mr. Wilson was swimming in a competition in Bear, Del., on Sunday, May 15, when the event occurred. The official cause of death has not been released.

A longtime triathlete, Mr. Wilson participated in many swim, bike, and run races and especially enjoyed the swimming and biking segments. He also played tennis and used his training discipline and competitive nature to succeed in business and family life.

Mr. Wilson earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering at the University of Notre Dame and a master’s degree in management from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He worked for Gulf Oil and was vice president for investments at Goldman Sachs financial services for 17 years before joining UBS in 1994.

He was also a member of the board of trustees at Loyola University in Baltimore and helped grow the school’s endowment to a record high last year. He worked on the college’s investment committee for years before joining the board in 2018 and went on to serve on committees for equity and inclusion, intercollegiate athletics, investment, and trusteeship.

In a statement, Loyola president Terrence M. Sawyer called Mr. Wilson “incredibly dedicated and engaged.” Gerry Holthaus, chair of the board of trustees, said the school “has truly benefited from Curt’s insightful leadership and ongoing support. … He will be remembered and missed.”

Mr. Wilson was involved with the Karson Institute for Race, Peace & Social Justice at Loyola, and director Karsonya Wise Whitehead said he was a “great soul” and a “kind and thoughtful person.” A colleague said in an online tribute: “I am a better person for having known him and forever grateful for his service to Loyola.”

An avid photographer, Mr. Wilson acquired sophisticated equipment over the years and became the unofficial cameraman for the many sports teams on which his daughters played. He created slide shows for their postseason banquets, sneaked onto the sidelines for up-close candid shots, and photographed tennis stars at the U.S. Open and Wimbledon.

“He was good at everything he did,” said his daughter Jessica-Claire Jones. In a tribute, his family said: “He did everything with excellence and precision.”

Mr. Wilson preached the value of education to his family and took special interest in his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was active with A Better Chance in Lower Merion, a New York-based organization that supports academically talented students of color, and he attended Ardmore Presbyterian Church, played in its bell choir, and was part of the Sunday morning adult small group.

“He never met a stranger and liked to make positive emotional deposits into everyone with whom he came into contact,” his family said.

Born Nov. 6, 1950, in Stringtown, Miss., Mr. Wilson grew up in South Bend, Ind. Known as Junior to family and friends, he was good with numbers, played clarinet in the school band and orchestra, and was curious about practically everything.

He showed an aptitude for problem solving as he matured, and his family noted his “insatiable hunger to learn, grow, and compete.”

He married Brenda Skinner in 1973, and they had daughters Cicely, Jessica-Claire, and Sydney. The family lived in South Bend, Evanston, Ill., and Pittsburgh before moving to Mount Airy and then Bala Cynwyd.

After a divorce, he moved to Bryn Mawr and married Cynthia Galan in 1993. They divorced later.

Mr. Wilson like to work out, play cards, solve puzzles, and share news articles he found interesting with his family. He cooked for his daughters when they were younger, specializing in pancakes, pork chops, and rice, and later, to their relief, expanded the menu.

“He did a lot of things for a lot of people,” said his daughter Jessica. “He made memorable experiences.”

In addition to his children and former wives, Mr. Wilson is survived by eight grandchildren, a sister, a brother, and other relatives. A sister died earlier.

A celebration of life is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Ardmore Presbyterian Church, 5 W. Montgomery Ave., Ardmore, Pa. 19003. A livestream will be available.

Donations in his name may be made to A Better Chance Lower Merion, 121 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore, Pa. 19003, and Loyola’s Karson Institute for Race, Peace & Social Justice, Loyola University Maryland, Attention: Advancement Division, 4501 N. Charles St., Baltimore, Md. 21210.