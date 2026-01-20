Daniel Segal, longtime Philadelphia attorney and community activist, has died at 79

Daniel Segal, 79, of Philadelphia, cofounder and shareholder of the Hangley Aronchick Segal Pudlin & Schiller law firm, adjunct law professor at the University of Pennsylvania, former co-chair of the Philadelphia Soviet Jewry Council, onetime board president at the Juvenile Law Center, mentor, and “mischievous mensch,” died Thursday, Jan. 8, of stomach cancer at his home.

Born and reared in Washington D.C., Mr. Segal moved to Philadelphia in 1976 to teach at what is now Penn’ Carey Law School. He went into private law practice in 1979, became co-chair of a litigation department in 1993, and joined with colleagues in 1994 to establish Hangley Aronchick Segal & Pudlin.

For more than 40 years, until his recent retirement, Mr. Segal handled all kinds of cases for all kinds of clients, including The Inquirer. He was an expert in juvenile law, defamation, the First Amendment, professional ethics, education, civil rights, and other legal issues.

He was president of the board at the Juvenile Law Center and worked pro bono for years, beginning in 2009, to help represent more than 2,400 juvenile victims, and win millions of dollars in settlements in what is known as the Luzerne County Kids for Cash case. In that case, two judges were convicted of taking kickbacks for illegally sending juveniles to two private for-profit detention facilities.

“This is one of the worst judicial scandals in history,” Mr. Segal told The Inquirer in 2009. “The people you’re stepping on are the true, true little guys.”

Among his other notable cases are a 1985 workplace racial discrimination dispute, a 1990 libel case against The Inquirer, and a 2000 trial about the city taxing outdoor advertisers. “Dan Segal was a living testament to professional excellence,” said Mark Aronchick, his law partner and longtime friend.

Law partner and friend John Summers said: “He was a great teacher and mentor.” Marsha Levick, co-founder of the Juvenile Law Center, said: “He was a brilliant, steady partner who made us smarter and kept us laughing.”

“The Soviet Jewry movement is a movement of immigration. This is a group of people who want to be repatriated to their historic homeland.” Mr. Segal to The Inquirer in 1985

Mr. Segal clerked for Chief Judge David Bazelon in the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in 1974 and for Supreme Court Associate Justice Thurgood Marshall in 1975. He was active with the Philadelphia Bar Association, the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, and the Penn Law School American Inn of Court.

He wrote articles for legal journals and letters to the editor of The Inquirer and Daily News. He spoke at panels and conferences, earned honors from legal organizations and trade publications, and was named the Thomas A. O’Boyle adjunct professor of law at Penn in 1992.

The son of a rabbi, Mr. Segal was co-chair of the Soviet Jewry Council in the 1980s, and he organized rallies and marches for social justice and human rights. He traveled to Israel often and several times to the old Soviet Union to secretly support Jews not permitted by government officials to emigrate to Israel.

“We are persuaded that the Soviet Jews are pawns in the Soviet-American relationship,” he told The Inquirer in 1985.

“He was the heart and soul of our law firm. He was the very best of us.” Longtime law partner and friend Mark Aronchick on Mr. Segal

He served as president of the board of directors at what is now Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy and held leadership roles with the Jewish Community Relations Council, the New Israel Fund, the Mazon response to hunger group, and other organizations.

Colleagues at the New Israel Fund praised his “characteristic kindness” and “gentle and sparkling humor” in an online tribute. They said: “He was everyone’s favorite board member.”

Mr. Segal enjoyed pranks and funny jokes, even at work, and neighbors called him Silly Dan. His son Josh said: “His warmth, humor, and humility meant that he could connect with just about anyone.” A friend said he was a “mischievous mensch.”

He earned his law degree in 1973 and was executive editor of the Law Review at Harvard University Law School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in politics and economics at Yale University in 1968 and a master’s degree in international relations from the London School of Economics in 1969.

“To many people, the Supreme Court and its functions are a mystery. ... Providing televised proceedings would allow any of us not living in Washington to be in the courtroom.” Mr. Segal in support of a bill that would allow TV coverage of Supreme Court sessions

He taught elementary school for a year in Washington and spent another year in Europe before moving to Philadelphia. “He taught us just how important it is to stand up for what is right,” his son Eli said, “and to do so not only with conviction but with humility and kindness, and without a thought of getting personal credit.”

Daniel Segal was born July 4, 1946. He started dating Sheila Feinstein in ninth grade, and they married after college in 1968. They had sons Josh and Eli, and lived in Center City and Lower Merion before moving to Fairmount in 2018.

Mr. Segal loved chocolate and ice cream. He recovered from a traumatic brain injury 20 years ago, and he and his wife traveled to Iceland, Peru, Vietnam, Europe, Japan, and elsewhere.

He doted on his family and friends, and he and his wife rented vacation places every summer to bring his sons and their families together. “Neither of us were surprised that our dad always made our kids feel so loved,” his son Eli said. “Because that was just how he made us feel.”

» READ MORE: Survivors give advice about mourning their loved ones, as told to The Inquirer’s obit writer

In addition to his wife and sons, Mr. Segal is survived by six grandchildren, a sister, a brother, and other relatives.

Services were held Jan. 11.

Donations in his name may be made to the New Israel Fund, 1320 19th St. NW, Suite 1400, Washington D.C., 20036; and Mazon, A Jewish Response to Hunger, Box 6095, Albert Lea, Minn. 56007.