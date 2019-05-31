Early alternative music bookings took place on Mondays and Tuesdays, the club’s off days, but after New Wave and punk became more popular, those styles became the bulk of the Hot Club’s shows. In 1978, a fire sidelined the club for much of the year, but after its return, punk and New Wave were “exploding in popularity” in the city, Schwartz said. By then, the venue also served as a home for the Bloodless Pharaohs, an art-punk band featuring rockabilly guitarist Brian Setzer, whom Mr. Carroll managed early on.