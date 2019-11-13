Donald Bean, 103, a lawyer in Philadelphia for 64 years, died Saturday, Nov. 9, of pneumonia at his home in Society Hill.
Mr. Bean was a long-time partner at Wolf, Block, Schorr & Solis-Cohen. In December 1945, he joined the law firm, in which his father-in-law, George Schorr, was a partner. Mr. Schorr died a year later, but Mr. Bean rose quickly through the ranks, serving on the firm’s executive committee and as chairman of its real estate department for 12 years.
In 1987, after 42 years of practice, he reached the firm’s mandatory retirement age, but continued to do legal work until shortly before the firm disbanded in 2009, the victim of key partner defections and tight credit markets.
Mr. Bean took continuing legal education courses into his nineties, although he was retired. He was a member of the Pennsylvania Bar for 74 years.
He was a modest, unpretentious man. When asked, at his 100th birthday party, the secret of his longevity, he told family: “I always got plenty of sleep.”
The oldest child of Samuel Bean and Fanny Amster Bean, he was born in Newark, N.J., in 1916. His given name was Seymour Donald Bean, but he dropped the first name in his teens. He grew up in Newark, graduating from South Newark High School in 1934, Lafayette College in 1937 and Harvard Law School in 1940.
In 1941, he went to work for the federal government at what later became the War Production Board when it was established in January 1942 by an executive order of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The board replaced two other government agencies.
In the fall of 1941, a friend introduced him to Fahnya Schorr, a Philadelphian and 1940 Smith College graduate. They were married in 1942.
Though Mr. Bean’s job in war production during World War II was deemed enough to earn him a deferment from active duty, he enlisted in the Naval Officers Training Program, and in April 1943 accepted a commission as ensign in the Navy. He served throughout the remainder of the war as an officer in charge of Navy gun crews on two U.S. merchant ships. He was honorably discharged in 1945 with the rank of lieutenant.
He spent his free time on civic and charitable work, much of it for Jewish causes. From 1963 to 1967, as president of Congregation Rodeph Shalom, he oversaw the purchase of additional properties on the 600 block of N. Broad Street where the synagogue is located, enabling the congregation to expand its facilities half a century later.
He was president of the Federation of Reform Synagogues and a board member of what is now the Union of Reform Judaism. He served on the union’s executive committee and its committee for rabbinical placement.
For 50 years, Mr. Bean served on the board of the Jewish Family and Children’s Service of Greater Philadelphia, which honored him with two lifetime achievement awards.
He was on the Committee of 70 in Philadelphia and was active in the United Fund of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. For many years, he was the oldest member of the Union League of Philadelphia.
Mr. Bean was an early convert to the culture of fitness. In 1957, when his wife gave birth to their third son, he took up jogging to increase his chances of seeing the boy reach adulthood. He continued jogging into his seventies, when he switched to walking, and he continued to walk daily until shortly before he died. At his death, his youngest son was 62.
Mr. Bean had a sharp memory, a love of the law, and a sense of duty to others.
“He had no fear of dissenting from received wisdom and no fear of following it when he thought it correct,” his family said. “He loved a good argument.”
His wife died in 2013. He is survived by sons Henry, George, and Donald Bean Jr.; seven grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; and a sister.
Services were Sunday, Nov. 10, with interment in Mt. Sinai Cemetery, Philadelphia.