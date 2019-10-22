Girls’ High, however, was always her pride and joy. She was a board member of the alumnae association, co-founded the school’s hall of fame, and established a collection of books written by alums. She lauded her distinguished sisters, including the twins who worked as human computers in ballistics research, an Eskimo language expert, the CEO of Harlem’s Apollo theater, and the chair of the investigation of the infamous Tuskegee syphilis study.