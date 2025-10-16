Dorothy Womble-Wyatt, celebrated South Jersey teacher and school principal, has died at 84

Dorothy Womble-Wyatt, 84, of Cherry Hill, innovative teacher and celebrated school principal for the Camden City School District, active church member, mentor, and proud graduate of what is now Fayetteville State University, died Tuesday, Sept. 23, of complications from a heart condition at her home.

For 37 years, from 1968 to her retirement in 2005, Ms. Womble-Wyatt connected with Camden students through progressive teaching techniques, and with classroom colleagues, parents, and nearby residents through her collaborative administrative style. She was named principal at the old Bonsall Elementary School in 1977 and became the first principal at the new Riletta T. Cream Elementary School in 1991.

“She led the Riletta Twyne Cream Family School with distinction,” the Camden City Advisory Board of Education said in a recent resolution, “guiding its opening in January 1991 and building a school culture centered on high expectations, literacy, and community partnership.”

As a teacher, Ms. Womble-Wyatt focused on elementary school students, and she emphasized how math, geography, spelling, science, English, and other subjects were important in everyday life. She joined the school district in 1968 as a first-grade teacher and served as an administrative assistant before advancing to principal at Bonsall.

In its resolution, the Board of Education said she “championed professional learning and innovative classroom practices that advanced student growth.” Her nephew Micheal W. Moore said: “She was always a teacher at heart. She taught her family when she was young and her classmates in high school. She never stopped.”

As principal at the Cream School, Ms. Womble-Wyatt supervised the transfer of 800 students from four other elementary schools during the 1990-91 school year and told the Courier-Post: “I’m just thinking about a smooth transition. … It’s the same as if you’re moving into a new home. You’re excited moving into a new environment. When you get something nice, you want to keep it that way.”

“Throughout her career she mentored educators, supported families, and modeled servant leadership that uplifted the wider Camden community.” The Camden City Advisory Board of Education on Ms. Womble-Wyatt

She supported all kinds of new educational initiatives and lobbied tirelessly for better school supplies and improved healthcare services for Camden students. The Courier-Post covered Cream’s grand opening, and 9-year-old student Bradford Sunkett told the newspaper: “I’m glad to be at a new school. But I’m most glad Ms. Wyatt is here. Ms. Wyatt and the teachers are more important than a school building.”

She cheered in 1992 when community activists cleared a cluttered lot near the school and told the Courier-Post: “It’s a joyful feeling knowing people have listened to what we have to say and did something about it.”

In 1999, she endorsed a New Jersey state reform program that invited parents to help shape school curriculum. “It’s a great thing for parents because many don’t have the experience of what schools are up against,” she told the Courier-Post. “All they hear is that schools are failing. This lets parents become part of the foundation.”

Ms. Womble-Wyatt was active at Roberts Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in North Carolina, First Nazarene and Zion Baptist Churches in Camden, and New Community Baptist Church in Collingswood. Zion recognized her with a service award in 2008.

“Dot was a sweet and caring person who looked out for everyone. Her life was a huge blessing, and she left all of us with memories we can cherish throughout time.” Ms. Womble-Wyatt's family in a tribute

“She loved to invite family and friends to attend worship services with her on Sundays and join her for dinner afterward,” her nephew said.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in education and leadership at Fayetteville State in North Carolina, and recruited new students everywhere she went. In 2003, the university’s Gospel Choir honored her lifelong support with a concert at Camden High School.

She belonged to the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Order of the Eastern Star, and spoke often at churches and community groups about Black history. She was honored at Camden’s third annual Women’s Recognition Ceremony in 1996 and earned an Outstanding Citizen’s Award from the local Freemasons in 1997.

“People wanted to be around her,” her nephew said. “She lifted you up.”

“The Camden City School District mourns the loss of a devoted educator whose work strengthened our city for generations.” The Camden City Advisory Board of Education on Ms. Womble-Wyatt

Dorothy Marie Womble was born May 16, 1941, in Goldston, N.C. She earned a master’s degree in education from North Carolina Central University, married Glenmore Wyatt in 1967, and they had a son, Glen. Her husband died in 2021, and her son died in 2023.

Ms. Womble-Wyatt collected African artifacts, hosted memorable dinners, and never forgot a birthday. She enjoyed casinos, shopping for gifts, and visiting family and friends.

On Instagram, a friend called her “an educator par excellence, a fashionista, and genuine lover of people.” Her nephew said: “She was generous and joyous. She was a queen in every right.”

In addition to her nephew, Ms. Womble-Wyatt is survived by a grandson and other relatives. A brother died earlier.

Services were held Oct. 2 and 3 in Camden, and Oct. 12 in North Carolina.

Donations in her name may be made to Roberts Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 439 Roberts Chapel Rd., Goldston, N.C. 27252.