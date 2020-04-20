Douglas J. Brunner, 65, of Philadelphia, a specialist in physical medicine and rehabilitation for almost four decades, died Thursday, April 16, of complications from pulmonary fibrosis at his home.
Dr. Brunner retired Jan. 31 after having difficulty breathing. He was on a list at Penn Medicine to receive a lung transplant but could not get it in time to halt his declining health, said his nephew Bryan Minner.
Dr. Brunner was a physiatrist, a doctor who treats medical conditions affecting the brain, spinal cord, nerves, bones, joints, ligaments, muscles, and tendons.
In the early 1980s, he joined Taylor Rehabilitation Center in Ridley Park, which is now affiliated with the Crozer-Keystone Health System, and rose to the position of medical director of physical medicine and rehabilitation.
“He would order rehab for patients in the Taylor unit, and throughout the entire Crozer system when Taylor merged with Crozer,” his nephew said.
Born in Pottstown, he was the son of Russell E. and Mildred A. Rhoads Brunner.
He graduated from Pottsgrove High School and earned a medical degree in 1981 from the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine in St. Maarten. He underwent postgraduate training at Cooper University Health Care, Camden.
Before joining the Crozer-Keystone Health System, Dr. Brunner served a fellowship at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
His nephew described Dr. Brunner as outgoing, funny, and generous to colleagues and family.
“He gave an annual Christmas party for 150 people,” his nephew said. “Anyone in the hospital on his floor was always invited. It was a good time.”
At home, he enjoyed decorating and remodeling.
“He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, patients, and colleagues that he knew over the years,” his family said in a statement.
He is survived by two brothers, two sisters, and nieces and nephews. Two sisters and two nephews died earlier.
Due to the social distancing requirements ordered by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Houck & Gofus Funeral Home will not hold a traditional funeral. Instead, a drive-through viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 22, adjacent to its facility at 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown.
“The casket will be set up in our picture window, and we will have cars drive by and view it,” said funeral home spokesperson Kelsey Gofus. “We are lucky to have a picture window to do that. Then [mourners] will be able to go on our website and follow the services. It is different.”
The webcast of Dr. Brunner’s life celebration will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. on www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com. Interment at Highland Memorial Park will follow. Mourners will be asked to remain in their cars. Plans call for a loudspeaker to broadcast the graveside service.
Once restrictions relating to the coronavirus are lifted, a public life-celebration service will be planned, the family said.