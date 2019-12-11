Peter Dahl, 46, of Bryn Mawr, an endocrinologist at Riddle Hospital, died Saturday, Dec. 7, at Bryn Mawr Hospital.
Dr. Dahl collapsed at home and was rushed to the emergency room. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said a determination of the cause death is pending test results.
Dr. Peter Dahl was a specialist in diabetes and other metabolic ailments. He practiced medicine at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia for four years before joining Main Line HealthCare at Riddle Hospital in Media four years ago.
“The Main Line Health community is heartsick and shocked to learn of the sudden passing of Peter Dahl,” said Bridget G. Therriault, a spokesperson for the health care network.
"Dr. Dahl was a highly-respected endocrinologist at Riddle Hospital and was best known for his authentic presence, his intense commitment to his patients, and his incredible talent, which positioned him as a favorite physician on the medical staff and an up-and-coming physician leader.
“His loss will be deeply felt by the thousands of patients who valued his caring expertise and his many colleagues who appreciated his genuine camaraderie.”
Born in 1973 in Wilmington, Del., he grew up in Buffalo, N.Y., and graduated from Amherst High School there.
He received a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Buffalo and a medical degree from the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont.
He completed a residency at Northwell Health in New York and an endocrinology fellowship at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell. He was certified in internal medicine as well as endocrinology.
His family said Dr. Dahl was the embodiment of generosity, kindness, and the importance of serving others.
“Peter leaves a legacy of love with his passing,” his family said. “Every person who was lucky enough to know him experienced his depth of kindness, compassion, and caring. His dedication to patients was a testament to his value of service to others.”
When not at work, he enjoyed spending time with his family, playing the violin, and listening to music.
In 2007, he married Katie Lackritz. They have two children, aged 8 and 6.
“An amazing father, Peter lived each day with engagement and never missed a day at the playground, rain or shine,” his family said.
One of Dr. Dahl’s favorite places was Cape Cod, where he had spent summers with his parents and grandparents. Later, he and his wife took their children to the cape to experience its beauty and peacefulness.
Just last summer, the entire family went to visit the Chatham Bars Inn, where the couple were married. The family enjoyed French fries and lemonade.
In addition to his wife, Dr. Dahl is survived by a son, Jeremy Lackritz Dahl; a daughter, Magnolia Lackritz Dahl; his mother, Jacqueline Burrows; two sisters; a brother; and 10 nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Unitarian Universalist Church of Delaware County, 145 W. Rose Tree Rd., Media. Interment is private.
Donations may be made to a special fund in support of the Dahl family via https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-peter-dahl, or to the Compact of Cape Cod Conservation Trusts Inc. via http://www.thecompact.net/.