Earl R. Sonnie, longtime development engineer at the Franklin Institute, has died at 101

Earl R. Sonnie, 101, of Feasterville, Bucks County, retired development engineer at the Franklin Institute Research Laboratories and World War II Army Air Forces veteran, died Saturday, March 29, of heart failure at his home.

Mr. Sonnie was an expert in the engineering development of flight instrumentation and night navigation, and he spent more than 40 years, from 1946 to his retirement in 1988, working on innovative engineering projects for the Navy, NASA, and other agencies and organizations.

The Franklin Institute labs were active in all kinds of scientific investigation during his career, and Mr. Sonnie contributed research regarding new medical devices, animal tracking systems, and other cutting-edge initiatives. He helped redesign white canes for the blind and was listed as a key researcher in a detailed and complex 1973 technical report for NASA called “Techniques Development for Whale Migration Tracking.”

He also helped develop and maintain some of the institute’s signature scientific public showpieces. He oversaw its four-story Foucault Pendulum and the Fels Planetarium.

An exceptional student at Murrell Dobbins Technical High School in North Philadelphia, he landed an internship at the institute labs in his senior year and went full-time as an apprentice in 1941. He joined the Army Air Forces in 1943, studied flight instrumentation and mechanical engineering at the University of Illinois, and trained wartime pilots, navigators, and bombardiers in instrument flying and precision bombing.

“He loved puzzles and teaching people how things worked,” his family said in a tribute. “He was a natural educator and an incredible role model for his children and grandchildren.”

He returned to the institute in 1946, and the research resumed. When he retired, his colleagues celebrated his achievements with an honorary degree.

When he turned 100 in 2023, his contributions were recognized in the House of Representatives. “He was humble and brilliant,” said his granddaughter Amy. “He loved solving problems and seeing results.”

Earl Raymond Sonnie was born June 5, 1923, in Philadelphia. He grew up in Port Richmond, played stickball during the Great Depression with his three brothers, and graduated from high school in 1941.

He got together with Margaret O’Neill after a high school prom, and they married in 1943. They had sons Raymond, Stephen, Brian, Mark, and Paul, and daughters Peggy, Donna, Eileen, and Linda. They lived in Kensington and Academy Gardens before moving to Feasterville in 1954. His wife and sons Raymond, Stephen, Mark, and Brian died earlier.

Mr. Sonnie was stationed in Nevada and Washington during his military service. He rose to Sergeant and became an expert sharpshooter. Later, he enjoyed woodworking and tinkering with his 1959 Triumph sports car.

He was a longtime member of the U.S. Chess Federation, and his personally handcrafted chess boards became family treasures. He was active with the Knights of Columbus and at Assumption BVM Church in Feasterville.

He worked a few second jobs for a while, coached Little League Baseball when his sons played, and generally doted on his whole family. He walked another granddaughter down her wedding aisle when he was 91 and last year showed a great-grandson how a propeller works.

His family praised his “sturdy presence, contagious giggle and playfulness, and emotional intelligence.” They said: “His legacy lives on through the values, strong work ethic, and unconditional love he instilled in his family.”

His granddaughter Amy said: “He was there for us through thick and thin.”

In addition to his children, Mr. Sonnie is survived by 21 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, a brother, and other relatives. Two brothers died earlier.

Services were held April 5.

Donations in his name may be made to the Franklin Institute, Development Dept., 222 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103.