Eleanor Morris Illoway, 72, a Chester County attorney and land conservation advocate who spent years leading and organizing local causes that promote open space, died Oct. 20 in her home in Phoenixville after a long battle with ovarian cancer.
Though perhaps best known for her role as president of Lundale Farm, Inc., the innovative sustainable farming community in Northern Chester County, Mrs. Illoway spent much of her life in conservation roles that prepared for that one, which helped to nurture her lifelong love of the outdoors. Raised on the land that decades later became Lundale Farm, Mrs. Illoway and her seven siblings devoted much of their childhoods to caring for the many animals and rolling acres that surrounded their home.
Mrs. Illoway’s parents were Samuel and Eleanor Morris, who are often regarded as pioneers in the open space preservation movement. In 1967, the pair founded the French & Pickering Creeks Conservation Trust, an open-land protection organization, in response to increasing suburban development that was creating a loss of farmland. Samuel Morris would later go on to become a state representative who pushed for legislation that created the state’s conservation easement program, which enables local governments to protect agricultural land from landowners by purchasing “development rights" that limit the use of the land.
The Morris’ farm was the site of gatherings and parties — one of which, in 1963, set the stage for Mrs. Illoway to meet and her husband, Stock. He liked that she was well-educated, outgoing, and a good dancer. “We met, and that was that,” he said. He was smitten.
Stock was a few years older than Eleanor and wanted to marry her, but she wasn’t ready just yet. “I said, I won’t believe [you’re ready] until you propose,” he recalled. After five years of dating, Eleanor got down on one knee.
Mrs. Illoway studied from the University of Pennsylvania as an undergraduate, and later graduated from Penn law school. She practiced law at Pepper Hamilton before later becoming a founding partner of Harkins Cunningham LLP, a law firm with an office in Berwyn. She worked as a corporate litigator, her husband said.
The Illoways never had children, enabling the two, Illoway said, to “just focus on each other.” Still, that didn’t stop Mrs. Illoway from taking nieces and nephews under her wing. She never forgot a birthday or anniversary, and was known for the cards she would regularly send. Later in life, at a house the family shared in Rhode Island, Mrs. Illoway hosted “Cousins Camp," a week-long play-date for all the kids in the family.
“She was the glue that held our entire family together,” said Laura Morris Siena, Mrs. Illoway’s younger sister. “She was the beating heart of our family — always in touch with all of my nieces and nephews, calling them on the phone.”
Outside of her work as an attorney, Mrs. Illoway spent much of her career working with organizations that focused on historic preservation, open space conservation, and sustainable agriculture. She served as board member of the Philadelphia Society for the Preservation of Landmarks, and was part of a team that organized the French Creek Iron Tour, an annual noncompetitive bike tour benefiting the French & Pickering Creeks Conservation Trust.
Yet Mrs. Illoway’s greatest preservation undertaking occurred in 2011, when her mother died. In her will, Mrs. Illoway’s mother specified that the family’s farm must carry on as space for organic and bio-dynamic farming. After a little creative thinking, Mrs. Illoway and her siblings decided that the acres would be affordably leased to farmers committed to growing wholesome, organic foods. They created a nonprofit, and Mrs. Illoway and her sister, Laura, both served terms as president of the board.
Today, several farmers lease sections of the farm’s 520 acres, growing everything from microgreens to organic grains to apples, which will be pressed and fermented to make hard cider in a few years.
Mrs. Illoway and her husband were longtime supporters of the performing arts, including the Pennsylvania Ballet, as well as other organizations such as the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia. The two loved living just a train ride away from Philadelphia’s art scene, her husband said, but also enjoyed spending time together at their home and 40-acre farm in Phoenixville. There, Illoway raises cattle and sells naturally raised, grass-fed beef. Mrs. Illoway would tend to her flourishing garden.
In her final year of life, Mrs. Illoway and her husband traveled to Galapagos Islands, off the coast of mainland Ecuador, as well as Machu Picchu in Peru. The pair were frequent travelers and ventured around the world together.
Mrs. Illoway is survived by her husband, Stock; her brothers Samuel, George, Cooper, and Christopher Morris; her sisters Laura Morris Siena and Ozzie Abaye; 21 nieces and nephews, and 25 great nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate her life at Lundale Farm on Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. Memorial gifts may be made to Lundale Farm or French & Pickering Creeks Conservation Trust.