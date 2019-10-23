Though perhaps best known for her role as president of Lundale Farm, Inc., the innovative sustainable farming community in Northern Chester County, Mrs. Illoway spent much of her life in conservation roles that prepared for that one, which helped to nurture her lifelong love of the outdoors. Raised on the land that decades later became Lundale Farm, Mrs. Illoway and her seven siblings devoted much of their childhoods to caring for the many animals and rolling acres that surrounded their home.