But he never fully lost the ties to the faith and the community that had raised him, and later in life Dr. Miller began reconnecting with the church. He and his wife joined the Germantown Mennonite Church, particularly committing to it after it was rebuked by the Eastern District Conference of the Mennonite Church for its acceptance of LGBT people — “they were just so progressive,” Lisa Miller said — and he ultimately found that he could combine his sharply rational and inquisitive academic side with his faith.